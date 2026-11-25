Avengers: Secret Wars Setting Confirmed By Marvel, Spoiling Doomsday
It looks like we're heading to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of Battleworld in "Avengers: Secret Wars." The final "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer promises a major showdown between Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor von Doom and a conglomerate of heroes from various timelines. As it stands, "Doomsday" has a real shot at the biggest box office opening weekend ever, which would bode very well for the second part of Joe and Anthony Russo's upcoming duology, "Avengers: Secret Wars." That sequel is due out on December 17, 2027, and if "Doomsday" does what "Infinity War" did back in 2018, it should have a grand old time at the box office. That is, if Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige doesn't spoil things before then.
We've known for some time that one of Marvel Comics' greatest modern writers, Jonathan Hickman, is a secret MCU consultant, and that "Avengers: Doomsday" is loosely adapting his "Avengers: Time Runs Out" storyline from 2014. That arc serves as a prelude to Hickman's 2015 "Secret Wars" storyline, and together these two runs see the Marvel universe collapse due to "incursions," after which Victor von Doom uses fragments of the shattered multiverse to create a new planet named Battleworld. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Feige basically confirmed that this is the setting for the MCU's version of "Secret Wars," basically spoiling "Doomsday" by strongly hinting how that film ends and where the next one begins.
The Marvel Studios president told the outlet, "'Secret Wars' is different than any other movie we've ever made. Look at the comics. The characters and the settings and the worlds within this singular planet where our movie 'Secret Wars' takes place is the imagination gone wild, which is what's exciting about it." So there you have it. Most fans expected to see Battleworld in "Secret Wars," but now it's as close to official as you can get.
Secret Wars will almost certainly be set entirely on Battleworld
The first "Secret Wars" comic book arc arrived in 1984, with writer Jim Shooter and artists Mike Zeck and Bob Layton delivering a story in which the cosmic entity known as The Beyonder forced various Marvel characters to fight to the death on the planet Battleworld. It seems Marvel Studios will draw from this original run for some aspects of "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars." But for the most part, Jonathan Hickman's 2015 run serves as the basis for the two movies.
This second "Secret Wars" arc, illustrated by artist Esad Ribić with cover designs by Alex Ross, and the run that preceded it, "Time Runs Out," are the essential inspiration for "Doomsday" and its sequel. Feige told Entertainment Weekly that "Doomsday" is basically the MCU's version of "Time Runs Out," while the filmmakers described "Secret Wars" as "a little bit of both" that storyline and Hickman's "Secret Wars."
Asked to comment further, Feige said, "If you wanted spoilers for 'The Odyssey,' you could go read the book. If you want spoilers for 'Doomsday' and 'Secret Wars,' you can go look at the comics," adding, "It is very much the same thing that we're doing." Clearly, then, Hickman's work is integral to the two upcoming MCU releases, with Feige going on to say that "Secret Wars" is "very much" the "culmination of an incursion, multiversal-collapse event." With that in mind, you can bet the "Doomsday" sequel will play out pretty much entirely on the MCU's version of Battleworld, with the surviving heroes from "Doomsday" taking the fight to its god emperor, Doom, in an attempt to overthrow his regime and restore the multiverse. Whether "Secret Wars" will include Marvel's infamous Spider-Man bathroom scene, however, remains unconfirmed.
Secret Wars will reshape the MCU
None of Kevin Feige's latest revelations should come as a big shock to Marvel fans who've known Marvel Studios has been drawing from Jonathan Hickman's "Secret Wars" run. But this is the closest Feige has come to officially confirming Battleworld as the setting for "Avengers: Secret Wars." The Marvel Studios head didn't use the name "Battleworld," but his comments about a "singular planet" were in response to a question about it.
Otherwise, Feige characterized "Avengers: Doomsday" as "a culmination of what's come before," and "Secret Wars" as "a launching pad for [Marvel Studios'] films in 2028 — the 20th anniversary of the MCU." Clearly, then, whatever happens at the end of "Secret Wars" will set the stage for new characters, timelines, and storylines that will reshape the way the MCU looks going forward.
We know that Marvel Studios is preparing its Jake Schrier-directed X-Men movie, which is set to debut in the wake of "Secret Wars." First, though, Marvel is reworking its cinematic universe with "Doomsday" and "Secret Wars." According to co-director Joe Russo, this simply had to be done with two movies due to it being "such a major storyline." He continued: "Doom as a character needs a lot of space, especially when Robert Downey is playing him. So the scale of the story, the emotional scale of the story is so large that it really needed to be a two-parter."
Whether the second part of that two-parter will actually debut on December 17, 2027, however, remains unclear. Production on "Secret Wars" has been moved to 2027, suggesting a delay might be imminent. For now, we'll have to wait and see how things play out. But regardless of when the movie actually arrives, prepare yourselves for a big screen visit to Battleworld.