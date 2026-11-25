It looks like we're heading to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of Battleworld in "Avengers: Secret Wars." The final "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer promises a major showdown between Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor von Doom and a conglomerate of heroes from various timelines. As it stands, "Doomsday" has a real shot at the biggest box office opening weekend ever, which would bode very well for the second part of Joe and Anthony Russo's upcoming duology, "Avengers: Secret Wars." That sequel is due out on December 17, 2027, and if "Doomsday" does what "Infinity War" did back in 2018, it should have a grand old time at the box office. That is, if Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige doesn't spoil things before then.

We've known for some time that one of Marvel Comics' greatest modern writers, Jonathan Hickman, is a secret MCU consultant, and that "Avengers: Doomsday" is loosely adapting his "Avengers: Time Runs Out" storyline from 2014. That arc serves as a prelude to Hickman's 2015 "Secret Wars" storyline, and together these two runs see the Marvel universe collapse due to "incursions," after which Victor von Doom uses fragments of the shattered multiverse to create a new planet named Battleworld. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Feige basically confirmed that this is the setting for the MCU's version of "Secret Wars," basically spoiling "Doomsday" by strongly hinting how that film ends and where the next one begins.

The Marvel Studios president told the outlet, "'Secret Wars' is different than any other movie we've ever made. Look at the comics. The characters and the settings and the worlds within this singular planet where our movie 'Secret Wars' takes place is the imagination gone wild, which is what's exciting about it." So there you have it. Most fans expected to see Battleworld in "Secret Wars," but now it's as close to official as you can get.