Avengers: Secret Wars Probably Won't Include Marvel's Infamous Spider-Man Bathroom Scene

Marvel Comics published their massive 12-issue crossover event "Secret Wars" in 1984, and, even at the time, it felt commercially mercenary. It certainly didn't help that it was released in conjunction with a new line of Mattel toys. The premise of "Secret Wars" was childishly simple: A powerful interdimensional entity called the Beyonder creates a new planet he calls Battleworld. He fills it with weapons and guns, then magically teleports a huge handful of Marvel superheroes and supervillains into the middle of it. He orders them to all fight. The winner will get a single wish. Then the heroes and villains all fight. And that's it. "Secret Wars" was the thinnest possible excuse to write scenes of heroes and villains fighting. There didn't need to be a story or motivations. It's just mindless superhero action, barely above slamming action figures together. Jim Shooter wrote the series.

"Secret Wars" was a huge success for Marvel Comics, though, and its legacy has lasted to the present day. Indeed, a feature film called "Avengers: Secret Wars" is currently slated for release on December 17, 2027. The comics series also spawned a sequel miniseries, written by Shooter and drawn by Al Milgrom, called "Secret Wars II" in 1985. "Secret Wars II" saw the return of the Beyonder, but this time his mission was more research-based. He came to Earth, still interested in its superheroes, and elected to move there with his own superpowers removed. He studied human subjects while also learning how to do things like eat, sleep, and use a toilet.

Yes, that last part was actually in "Secret Wars II." The Beyonder, a space deity from beyond time, didn't know how a toilet worked, and needed to be taught. There is a notorious scene wherein Spider-Man, completely embarrassed by the idea, has to teach the Beyond how to relieve himself.

It seems unlikely that "Avengers: Secret Wars" will recreate this scene.