Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday Might Have The Biggest Box Office Opening Weekend Ever
There has been much discussion as to whether or not the Marvel Cinematic Universe has lost its lustre in recent years. Indeed, Marvel's 2025 box office proved the MCU has fallen from grace, at least in terms of launching newer or less surefire franchises. However, "The Avengers" remains a gold standard for audiences around the world, and "Avengers: Doomsday" is going to prove that in a big way In December. So much so that we could be looking at, quite literally, the biggest opening weekend of all time.
Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, aka the Russo Brothers, "Doomsday" is currently expected to open with a whopping $375 to $424 million domestically on the weekend of December 18, per Box Office Theory. Mind you, that's just in North America, not worldwide. If this pans out, even on the low end, it would set a new high bar for cinema, financially speaking. "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" ruled the box office back in July with a record $360 million domestic debut, yet "Doomsday" looks like it might clear that with ease.
Even more surprising? The latest "Avengers" film is opening directly against the much-anticipated "Dune: Part Three," which is eyeing a blockbuster debut in the $91 to $115 million range. As a result, the so-called cinematic double bill known as Dunesday will blow Barbenheimer out of the water at the box office.
The latest "Avengers" cinematic event follows beloved heroes from three distinct universes as they're set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered. Namely, Doctor Doom, played by former "Iron Man" star Robert Downey Jr. The Russos previously helmed both "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," which also bodes well.
Avengers: Doomsday is going to bring the MCU back to its 2010s highs
"Avengers: Doomsday" trailers are selling the film as the MCU's biggest event yet, and, much like "Infinity War" did in 2018, it's teeing up something even bigger. Specifically, "Avengers: Secret Wars," which will close out the MCU's Multiverse Saga by adapting one of the most beloved Marvel Comics storylines of all time.
It can't be emphasized just how staggering these numbers are. "Avengers: Endgame" smashed box office records with a $1.2 billion global opening in 2019, with its $357.1 million domestic figure serving as the opening weekend record until "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" came along. "Avengers: Endgame" also passed "Avatar" to reclaim the highest-grossing movie title earlier this year thanks to the "Encore" re-release. Its lifetime total sits at $2.94 billion worldwide.
In light of how up and down things have been for the MCU in recent years, there was doubt as to whether or not "Doomsday" could live up to sky high expectations. Evidently, audiences are still very interested in seeing Earth's Mightiest Heroes, despite anything else that's happened in the 2020s. It doesn't matter that "The Marvels" finished its box office run as the lowest-grossing MCU movie ever or that films like "Thunderbolts*" fell way short of commercial expectations. This is the Avengers.
Even more amazing is the fact that Disney and Marvel Studios are doing this without the benefit of IMAX screens. "Dune: Part Three" has those locked up, which is significant since IMAX has proved it's more important to the box office than ever before. But the Avengers don't need IMAX. Would it be nice? Sure, but they're going to shatter records either way.
"Avengers: Doomsday" hits theaters on December 18, 2026.