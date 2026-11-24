There has been much discussion as to whether or not the Marvel Cinematic Universe has lost its lustre in recent years. Indeed, Marvel's 2025 box office proved the MCU has fallen from grace, at least in terms of launching newer or less surefire franchises. However, "The Avengers" remains a gold standard for audiences around the world, and "Avengers: Doomsday" is going to prove that in a big way In December. So much so that we could be looking at, quite literally, the biggest opening weekend of all time.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, aka the Russo Brothers, "Doomsday" is currently expected to open with a whopping $375 to $424 million domestically on the weekend of December 18, per Box Office Theory. Mind you, that's just in North America, not worldwide. If this pans out, even on the low end, it would set a new high bar for cinema, financially speaking. "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" ruled the box office back in July with a record $360 million domestic debut, yet "Doomsday" looks like it might clear that with ease.

Even more surprising? The latest "Avengers" film is opening directly against the much-anticipated "Dune: Part Three," which is eyeing a blockbuster debut in the $91 to $115 million range. As a result, the so-called cinematic double bill known as Dunesday will blow Barbenheimer out of the water at the box office.

The latest "Avengers" cinematic event follows beloved heroes from three distinct universes as they're set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered. Namely, Doctor Doom, played by former "Iron Man" star Robert Downey Jr. The Russos previously helmed both "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," which also bodes well.