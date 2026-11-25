"Avatar" fans can thank Eywa, because more sequels are indeed coming. As reported by Collider, Disney's upcoming film release slate includes "Avatar 4" (dated for December 21, 2029) and "Avatar 5" (dated for December 19, 2031). These dates aren't necessarily etched in stone; during the 2010s, the release date for "Avatar: The Way of Water" got pushed back so much that many convinced themselves the movie was never coming out. You simply can't rush the quality that director James Cameron demands of the "Avatar" films. But it's a sign Disney wants the movies out sooner than later.

Was the future of a billion dollar franchise like "Avatar" ever in doubt? Keep in mind, the third movie, 2025's "Avatar: Fire and Ash," was the lowest grossing movie in the series. It still grossed just under $1.5 billion, but that's a notably diminished return next to "The Way of Water," which pulled $2.3 billion internationally. "Fire and Ash" was also, like its predecessors, one of the most expensive movies ever made.

There's also the fact that director James Cameron, who has spent decades immersed in the world of Pandora, wants to direct other projects. Cameron is currently working on "Ghosts of Hiroshima," based on the non-fiction book by author Charles Pellegrino, and he's likewise attached to an adaptation of Joe Abercrombie's dark fantasy book "The Devils."

Cameron, who is 72 years old, is in the stage of his life where he has to balance the films he wants to make against the time he has left, and he knows it. As he told the Empire Film podcast back in May 2026, he wants to make the fourth and fifth "Avatar" films in less time, and for less money, than it took to make "The Way of Water" and "Fire and Ash."