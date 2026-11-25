"Avengers: Doomsday" may feel like the grandaddy of all Marvel Cinematic Universe films, but even this gargantuan production can't hold a candle to the absolute icon at its heart. The legendary Patrick Stewart left us in October of 2026, and his loss will continue to be keenly felt among family, friends, and fans for years to come. The fact that he agreed to return to the Marvel franchise and reprise his role as Charles Xavier already lent tremendous weight to the story. But now, knowing that his final day on the set of "Doomsday" was also his last on any film, moviegoers will end up bringing mountains of emotional baggage with them on opening weekend.

In a new profile with Entertainment Weekly, the cast and crew of "Doomsday" opened up about their memories of working with Stewart, the immense legacy he leaves behind, and the unforgettable experience they had watching him on his very last day filming. To Kevin Feige, the Marvel head who was present as a lowly associate producer during Stewart's very first appearance as the mutant leader in 2000's "X-Men," the words Stewart spoke after wrapping filming on "Doomsday" feel even more poignant in retrospect:

"He stood up and he gave a speech to the crew. We didn't know necessarily it would be his last day on a set, but he was sort of indicating to us that he thought it was."

Co-director Anthony Russo noted that, "It was clear that he was struggling with his health, and he worked so hard to deliver a performance and a presence — for us as directors, for his other actors, for the crew." Stewart passed away from Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia, so it must've taken a Herculean effort for him to show up and perform each day.