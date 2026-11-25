Marvel Reveals What Happened On Patrick Stewart's Final Day Filming Avengers: Doomsday
"Avengers: Doomsday" may feel like the grandaddy of all Marvel Cinematic Universe films, but even this gargantuan production can't hold a candle to the absolute icon at its heart. The legendary Patrick Stewart left us in October of 2026, and his loss will continue to be keenly felt among family, friends, and fans for years to come. The fact that he agreed to return to the Marvel franchise and reprise his role as Charles Xavier already lent tremendous weight to the story. But now, knowing that his final day on the set of "Doomsday" was also his last on any film, moviegoers will end up bringing mountains of emotional baggage with them on opening weekend.
In a new profile with Entertainment Weekly, the cast and crew of "Doomsday" opened up about their memories of working with Stewart, the immense legacy he leaves behind, and the unforgettable experience they had watching him on his very last day filming. To Kevin Feige, the Marvel head who was present as a lowly associate producer during Stewart's very first appearance as the mutant leader in 2000's "X-Men," the words Stewart spoke after wrapping filming on "Doomsday" feel even more poignant in retrospect:
"He stood up and he gave a speech to the crew. We didn't know necessarily it would be his last day on a set, but he was sort of indicating to us that he thought it was."
Co-director Anthony Russo noted that, "It was clear that he was struggling with his health, and he worked so hard to deliver a performance and a presence — for us as directors, for his other actors, for the crew." Stewart passed away from Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia, so it must've taken a Herculean effort for him to show up and perform each day.
Avengers: Doomsday director Joe Russo promises Patrick Stewart will be 'the conscience in the movie'
Despite Patrick Stewart's irreplaceable loss, it does feel like a gift that we'll be able to enjoy one last performance of his in the weeks ahead. In fact, according to "Avengers: Doomsday" co-director Joe Russo, Charles Xavier's journey in the film will feel like a poignant echo of Stewart's celebrated life:
"In a lot of ways, Xavier's the conscience in the movie. He has a lovely scene with Ian McKellen, who's his best friend, in the film. It's a very emotional scene about forgiveness and I think very resonant in the wake of his passing."
After watching both Xavier and McKellen as Magneto butt heads, debate each other, and play peaceful games of chess across several "X-Men" movies, it'll undoubtedly be a treat to watch them do so one more time (all the more so given Stewart and McKellen's real-life friendship). For his part, Kevin Feige acknowledged that he and the Russo brothers have been busy putting the final touches on "Doomsday" — including a tribute in memory of Stewart, likely in the end credits of the film. As he put it:
"We're long done filming that movie, and he did an amazing job for us. We're looking now at how we can put something together that honors and respects our friend."
Considering similar memorials for dearly-departed figures like Leonard Nimoy, Carrie Fisher, Chadwick Boseman, and many more in recent years, don't expect a single dry eye in the house once the lights come on. "Avengers: Doomsday" will arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026.