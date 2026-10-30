Ian McKellen Reacts To Death Of X-Men Co-Star Patrick Stewart

It's been a terrible week for Hollywood and the creative arts. The past several days have seen "Star Trek" actor Walter Koenig pass away at the age of 90, along with beloved voice actor Eric Bauza, who died at the age of 46. Now, we've lost Sir Patrick Stewart, icon of the stage and the screen, who has left us at the age of 86.

Stewart was a classically trained actor, a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company for nearly two decades, and a popular screen presence who appeared in some of the biggest franchises around, independent productions, and some plain weird titles to boot. (Never forget Stewart's role as the Poop Emoji in "The Emoji Movie.") But even outside the screen, Stewart was celebrated for his endearing and decades-long friendships, particularly with Sir Ian McKellen, with whom Stewart shared the screen and stage many times across the decades.

With Stewart's passing, social media is now being flooded with loving tributes from his fans, longtime collaborators, and friends. Now, McKellen shared his own thoughts in a touching statement shared on social media, including X/Twitter.

"Before everything else, Patrick was defined by being born and bred in Yorkshire, the proud county in the north of England which he loved to the end," McKellen wrote. "You could hear it in his accented voice and in the stern honesty with which he told you what he thought and felt. Yorkshiremen have no truck with half-truths or avoidance of big issues. He wore his heart on his sleeve, which made him a man to rely on, to admire and in my case, love."