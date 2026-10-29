Patrick Stewart, Legendary Star Trek And X-Men Actor, Has Died At 86

Classically trained Grammy and Olivier Award-winning actor Sir Patrick Stewart, a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company from 1966 to 1982, humanitarian, foster parent to pit bulls, and star of stage and screen, has died "following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia." This was confirmed by his family courtesy of his official X account. He was 86 years old.

Stewart was perhaps best known for his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard, the stalwart and stern commander of the starship Enterprise on the 1987 series "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Stewart would play Picard for seven seasons of that show, and reprise the role for four feature films. In 2020, he would play Picard again in the three-season Paramount+ series "Star Trek: Picard."

In feature films, Stewart was known the world over as Prof. Charles Xavier, the gentle psychic leader of the X-Men, a role he played in nine feature films beginning in 2000, and most recently in this year's upcoming "Avengers: Doomsday." Stewart's first film role came in 1975, when he appeared in "Hedda," a modernized version of Henrik Ibsen's "Hedda Gabler." He also played King Leondegrance in John Boorman's 1981 film "Excalibur," and the gruff soldier Gurney Halleck in David Lynch's 1984 adaptation of "Dune."

For the BBC, Stewart appeared in two Shakespeare productions in the 1970s and 1980s when the network produced a filmed series of the Bard's complete works. In "Antony and Cleopatra," Stewart played Enobarbus, and in "Hamlet," he played Claudius opposite Derek Jacobi. He would play Claudius again in a 2009 BBC "Hamlet" opposite David Tennant. In that version, he also played the Ghost of Hamlet's Father. In 1976, Stewart appeared as the Roman general Sejanus in the celebrated historical miniseries "I, Claudius."