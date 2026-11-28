Jim Backus Starred In A Sitcom Directly After Gilligan's Island (And Things Did Not Go To Plan)
How do you follow up one of the most beloved sitcoms in television history? Well, if you're Jim Backus of "Gilligan's Island" fame, by starring in "Blondie," a show that only ran for 14 episodes before it was canceled, becoming a major TV flop and a disappointing venture for the actor.
"Gilligan's Island" became so embedded in pop culture that you'd be forgiven for thinking it ran for more than three seasons. Alas, after starting its run on CBS in 1964, just three years later, "Gilligan's Island" was axed to ensure "Gunsmoke" stayed on the air. Afterwards, the show's cast struggled to find projects that gave them anywhere near as much exposure as Sherwood Schwartz's sitcom. For most of them, the two "Gilligan's Island" animated spin-off series and the TV movies were the biggest projects to come in the wake of the show proper.
Backus, who played Thurston Howell III on the series, did at least have his long-running gig voicing cartoon character Mr. Magoo on which to fall back. But he surely hoped his first major post-"Gilligan" project would ensure he didn't need to rely solely on voicing the near-sighted millionaire to earn a living. Sadly, though, "Blondie" was not a success. The sitcom was an updated version of a previous "Blondie" sitcom that had run for one season in 1957. Both were based on the comic strip of the same name, and both failed to bring in anything like the viewership enjoyed by the castaways. Even so, Backus' version was particularly ignominious.
Jim Backus returned to CBS for Blondie a year after Gilligan's Island ended
"Blondie" started life as a comic strip created by cartoonist Chic Young. First published in 1930, the strip focused on the free-spirited Blondie Boopadoop and her boyfriend Dagwood Bumstead. When the pair got married in 1933, their dynamic changed, with Blondie becoming a more sensible and responsible figure and Dagwood becoming more of a comic foil. This version of the couple found their way into the Blondie film series, which ran for 28 movies between 1938 to 1950, and the Blondie radio program, which ran from 1939 to 1950.
In 1957, NBC tried adapting the comic stip for a TV sitcom starring Pamela Britton as Blondie and Arthur Lake as Dagwood Bumstead, a role he'd played in the film series. Unfortunately, the show was canceled after one season of 26 episodes. As Variety's reviewer put it at the time, "Translating a popular comic strip such as 'Blondie' into a tele-film series has its pitfalls, and the Hal Roach Studios, judging from Friday's second episode, seems not to have missed nary a one."
A decade later, CBS decided to try again. The network that hosted "Gilligan's Island' was now to be the new home of an updated "Blondie" series starring Patricia Harty and Will Hutchins as the suburban husband and wife duo raising two children, Cookie (Pamelyn Ferdin) and Alexander (Peter Robbins). Jim Backus, who'd left CBS the year prior when his time on the Isle ended, was brought in to play Dagwood's boss, Mr. Dithers, alongside his real-life wife, Henny Backus, as his on-screen spouse Cora Dithers. Henny had previously joined her husband for the "Gilligan's Island" Season 2 episode "Gilligan's Mother-In-Law," but now, they were co-stars. Sadly, they didn't stay that way for long.
Blondie was not one of Jim Backus' finest moments
"Blondie" wasn't one of the worst sitcoms of all time. After all, it came in the wake of "My Mother the Car," the show that Jerry Van Dyke turned down "Gilligan's Island" for and featured a reincarnated woman speaking to her son through a car radio. But it was hardly a triumph, either.
For a start, "Gilligan's Island" had one of the most memorable TV theme songs of all time. "Blondie," on the other hand, had one of the most annoying. (Seriously, take a listen to this thing.) Despite its suburban setting and family-friendly comedy, the show was also weirdly abrasive, with Will Hutchins delivering a particularly grating performance as Dagwood Bumstead in a show that bombarded its audience with "jokes" (like Dagwood routinely plowing into Bryan O'Byrne's mailman on his way out the front door) in place of establishing any real comedic rhythm.
Whereas the 1957 sitcom lasted 26 episodes, CBS pulled the plug on its updated version of "Blondie" after 14 installments. Ratings went from not great to terrible, and the reviews were worse than for the '57 version. According to a 2014 piece from Terrence Towles at A Shroud of Thoughts, reviewers described the show as "pretty dismal," "an abomination of stupidity," "a horrendously contrived piece of fluff," and "an unmitigated disaster." If Jim Backus had struggled with the bad reviews for "Gilligan's Island," he surely considered throwing in the towel altogether after "Blondie." Thankfully, he didn't. Instead, the actor went on to appear in a number of projects in the 1970s and 80s, many of which saw him reunite with his "Gilligan's Island" co-stars. "Blondie," on the other hand, he wisely left behind him.