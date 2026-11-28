How do you follow up one of the most beloved sitcoms in television history? Well, if you're Jim Backus of "Gilligan's Island" fame, by starring in "Blondie," a show that only ran for 14 episodes before it was canceled, becoming a major TV flop and a disappointing venture for the actor.

"Gilligan's Island" became so embedded in pop culture that you'd be forgiven for thinking it ran for more than three seasons. Alas, after starting its run on CBS in 1964, just three years later, "Gilligan's Island" was axed to ensure "Gunsmoke" stayed on the air. Afterwards, the show's cast struggled to find projects that gave them anywhere near as much exposure as Sherwood Schwartz's sitcom. For most of them, the two "Gilligan's Island" animated spin-off series and the TV movies were the biggest projects to come in the wake of the show proper.

Backus, who played Thurston Howell III on the series, did at least have his long-running gig voicing cartoon character Mr. Magoo on which to fall back. But he surely hoped his first major post-"Gilligan" project would ensure he didn't need to rely solely on voicing the near-sighted millionaire to earn a living. Sadly, though, "Blondie" was not a success. The sitcom was an updated version of a previous "Blondie" sitcom that had run for one season in 1957. Both were based on the comic strip of the same name, and both failed to bring in anything like the viewership enjoyed by the castaways. Even so, Backus' version was particularly ignominious.