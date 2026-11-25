The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3's Surprising Finale Cameo Explained
Spoilers are never late, nor are they early, but arrive precisely when they mean to. This article discusses major plot details from the Season 3 finale of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."
Sometimes, in the darkest moments life has to offer us, all we need is a friend. Throughout the most recent episodes of "The Rings of Power" Season 3, the gentle wizard Gandalf (Daniel Weyman) has struggled to temper his hasty inclinations and listen to what fate has in store for him in combatting the rise of Sauron's (Charlie Vickers) evil in Middle-earth. The solution? Repeatedly, he's told that his purpose isn't to fight and defeat evil, whether it be the Dark Lord himself or simply the Dark Wizard known as Pallando (Ciarán Hinds). Instead, he's to save those seduced by the darkness — or, as he eloquently puts it in the finale, "to inspire good" in others.
He learned that lesson in the first two seasons of "The Rings of Power," in fact, thanks to one diminutive friend and ally: the Harfoot Elanor "Nori" Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh). Unfortunately, these proto-Hobbits have been missing in action throughout Season 3, but that finally changes once Gandalf finds himself imprisoned in Mordor. After rebuffing Sauron's offer of one of his remaining rings of power, the wizard suddenly wakes up inside a cell with Nori at his side, claiming to have been there for weeks. Obviously, this is yet another of Sauron's deceptions, and Gandalf quickly sees through the façade.
Still, it's undeniably nostalgic to see Nori back again and playing a significant role in a story that seemed to have moved beyond her. Thankfully, this cameo isn't the last we see of her, either. Her next appearance is the episode's best, most poignant moment.
The Rings of Power brings back Nori for a perfect return -- but could she return in Season 4?
From horror to heartbreak to happiness, viewers were taken for quite an emotional ride in the Season 3 finale of "The Rings of Power." Nori's first appearance in that cell with Gandalf likely caught many by surprise, even if it seemed to be too good (or, in these circumstances, too bad) to be true. It surely strains credulity to imagine that Sauron's forces somehow tracked down one random Harfoot somewhere in the wilds of Middle-earth, hauled her back to Mordor, and kept her around just in case Gandalf ever came knocking ... and, thankfully, showrunners/writers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay don't beat around the bush for long.
But it's what happens next that puts a fitting bow on her return. After Gandalf escapes his cell and attempts to win Pallando back to the side of the heroes, we're treated to a montage sequence taking us all across Middle-earth. We see Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Celeborn (Jamie Campbell Bower) walking hand in hand, the prideful King Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle) on the eve of battle, and, finally, the real Nori sitting by a campfire looking up at the moon and likely thinking of her old pal Gandalf.
There's no way to say whether "The Rings of Power" will make room for the Harfoots again in the upcoming fourth season, but we can certainly hope! Their lovably rustic (but tenderhearted) dynamic, embodied through Nori's yearning for adventure and her innate sense of right and wrong, lent plenty of gravitas to Gandalf's early journeying. The finale's acknowledgement of that bond speaks volumes, and it makes us hope we haven't seen the last of her, Poppy (Megan Richards), and the rest of their Harfoot clan.