Spoilers are never late, nor are they early, but arrive precisely when they mean to. This article discusses major plot details from the Season 3 finale of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

Sometimes, in the darkest moments life has to offer us, all we need is a friend. Throughout the most recent episodes of "The Rings of Power" Season 3, the gentle wizard Gandalf (Daniel Weyman) has struggled to temper his hasty inclinations and listen to what fate has in store for him in combatting the rise of Sauron's (Charlie Vickers) evil in Middle-earth. The solution? Repeatedly, he's told that his purpose isn't to fight and defeat evil, whether it be the Dark Lord himself or simply the Dark Wizard known as Pallando (Ciarán Hinds). Instead, he's to save those seduced by the darkness — or, as he eloquently puts it in the finale, "to inspire good" in others.

He learned that lesson in the first two seasons of "The Rings of Power," in fact, thanks to one diminutive friend and ally: the Harfoot Elanor "Nori" Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh). Unfortunately, these proto-Hobbits have been missing in action throughout Season 3, but that finally changes once Gandalf finds himself imprisoned in Mordor. After rebuffing Sauron's offer of one of his remaining rings of power, the wizard suddenly wakes up inside a cell with Nori at his side, claiming to have been there for weeks. Obviously, this is yet another of Sauron's deceptions, and Gandalf quickly sees through the façade.

Still, it's undeniably nostalgic to see Nori back again and playing a significant role in a story that seemed to have moved beyond her. Thankfully, this cameo isn't the last we see of her, either. Her next appearance is the episode's best, most poignant moment.