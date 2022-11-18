The Rings Of Power's Markella Kavenagh On Harfoot Feet, Tom Bombadil, And Visiting Númenor [Exclusive Interview]

How has it been playing a role that's not in the books?

It's been incredible because it's a great balance between having a lot of creative freedom and then also respecting the lore and having that context as well. It was a great kind of middle ground and a great balance to have. I was just really grateful to be a part of it.

The finale made me sob like a baby. But now that Nori's gone off — well not by herself, but without her family, without her support system — how do you feel? I mean, I know you can't spoil things, but how is that going to change things for her?

Well, I think she's, in a way, been preparing for it the whole time. She just needed that final bit of support from her family. I think she might have done it anyway, but to have that kind of little final shove was what she needed to have confirmation she was doing the right thing.

It's incredible because I really do think for her, it's not just her doing it out of a selfish interest in the unknown — it's her wanting to help the Harfoot community and wanting to help them find a home.

It's funny, I was talking to [season 1 finale writer] Gennifer Hutchison, and I asked her about whether or not the Stranger could have gone bad without Nori. And she said it's certainly something to speculate on. So I'm curious — do you think he would have gone a different way?

It's so difficult to say, but I do love that question. I think that it just might have taken him longer to get there. But I do think that he, at this point at least, has good intentions and a good heart. I trust that.

Everything is shaken up going into the new season, in terms of who's going off with whom. How is that going to affect you all as actors? Who is somebody that you would want to work with that you haven't?

We were all in New Zealand together, and also we couldn't go home [because of the pandemic lockdown], and so we all got to know each other so well. I was saying earlier that Rob Aramayo and I never interact in the season, but we're really good friends because we got to know each other.

And same with Morfydd [Clark] and Charlie Vickers, and everyone in the cast. I would just love — I remember one day on set, I was filming in the same studio as Númenor. The actors were so lovely, and the showrunners let me go onto the set as a Harfoot. And I was like, I would love to be a Harfoot in Númenor. Put me in Númenor.

I'd watch that show.

Yeah. I would love to meet them. I would love to interact with Ismael [Cruz Códova]. I would love to be with all of them.