Spoilers for "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" ahead.

It's obvious why prequels are appealing. After all, they allow you to see more of the characters you love in situations that are (hopefully) less miserable than the ones you previously saw them in. The problem with prequels is that they often offer origin stories and explanations for details that no one asked about. This is how we end up with stuff like, perhaps most infamously, the bizarre explanation for how Han Solo got his name in "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

In contrast, you have the "Hunger Games" film prequels, which actually flesh out the inhabitants and world of Panem in meaningful ways. Take "The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," which is good enough to get you rooting for the "Hunger Games" franchise's big bad, Coriolanus Snow, as a young man despite knowing how monstrous he eventually becomes. It also reveals how the Games themselves came to be after nearly being canceled once upon a time. Notably, these explanations feel natural and crucial to the movie's story, as opposed to coming across as forced connections to the previous "Hunger Games" films.

The trend continues with "Sunrise on the Reaping," a fantastic movie that makes Haymitch Abernathy not only a hugely important character to the overall "Hunger Games" saga but one of its saddest, too. (If anything, this film shows he should be drinking more as an older man in the prior movies.) It even turns Plutarch Heavensbee into this franchise's version of Luthen Rael from "Andor," depicting him as a revolutionary stuck behind enemy lines and burning for a sunrise he'll never see.

And on top of all of that, it gives us the last backstory we expected — one for the gap in Haymitch's teeth when he's older.