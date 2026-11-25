The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping Explains One Haymitch Detail Nobody Ever Questioned
Spoilers for "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" ahead.
It's obvious why prequels are appealing. After all, they allow you to see more of the characters you love in situations that are (hopefully) less miserable than the ones you previously saw them in. The problem with prequels is that they often offer origin stories and explanations for details that no one asked about. This is how we end up with stuff like, perhaps most infamously, the bizarre explanation for how Han Solo got his name in "Solo: A Star Wars Story."
In contrast, you have the "Hunger Games" film prequels, which actually flesh out the inhabitants and world of Panem in meaningful ways. Take "The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," which is good enough to get you rooting for the "Hunger Games" franchise's big bad, Coriolanus Snow, as a young man despite knowing how monstrous he eventually becomes. It also reveals how the Games themselves came to be after nearly being canceled once upon a time. Notably, these explanations feel natural and crucial to the movie's story, as opposed to coming across as forced connections to the previous "Hunger Games" films.
The trend continues with "Sunrise on the Reaping," a fantastic movie that makes Haymitch Abernathy not only a hugely important character to the overall "Hunger Games" saga but one of its saddest, too. (If anything, this film shows he should be drinking more as an older man in the prior movies.) It even turns Plutarch Heavensbee into this franchise's version of Luthen Rael from "Andor," depicting him as a revolutionary stuck behind enemy lines and burning for a sunrise he'll never see.
And on top of all of that, it gives us the last backstory we expected — one for the gap in Haymitch's teeth when he's older.
How did Haymitch end up looking like Woody Harrelson?
Joseph Zada does a very good job in "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" as Haymitch, making the character his own to embody this particular period in the character's life. At the same time, he does capture a lot of Woody Harrelson's mannerisms as Haymitch from the original "Hunger Games" quadrilogy, including his voice. That being said, there is no denying that Zada does not look that much like Harrelson — especially with his curls and noticeable lack of a gap between his two front teeth, which is Harrelson's most distinguishable facial feature.
However, rather than relying on viewers' suspension of disbelief, "Sunrise on the Reaping" actually closes the gap (pun intended) between the two actors. In the film, Haymitch is beaten within an inch of his life right before winning the titular Games, at which point he sets off an explosion as a final act of defiance. As a result, he's knocked unconscious, only to wake up later with his wounds having been stitched shut. Even so, he looks different now, with the impact of the explosion having broken his nose and smashed his teeth
This is the "Hunger Games" equivalent of Hercule Poirot's mustache getting a gritty origin story tied to the horrors of WWI in Kenneth Branagh's "Death on the Nile" film adaptation, only here, it somehow works. It's because Haymitch examining his teeth is a blink-and-you-miss it detail, as opposed to one that the movie draws heavy attention to. Thus, there's no grand score announcing this as something important (like when River Phoenix's young Indy gets his scar and hat in "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade"). Instead, it's simply showing the natural aftermath of a brutal fight.
Is it silly? Sure, but it works.