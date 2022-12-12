The Hunger Games Aren't Very Popular In The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes

The 2020 prequel "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" still hasn't received as much buzz as any book from the original "The Hunger Games" trilogy, and that's a shame. The prequel centers around a teenaged Cornelius Snow, long before he becomes President of Panem, as he's assigned to mentor a tribute in the upcoming 10th-ever Hunger Games tournament.

What's most impressive is the way the prequel fleshes out early Panem. The book takes place inside the Capitol just a decade after the end of the war that started the first Hunger Games, and the place is far from the luxurious city it was in the original books or movies. When it comes to the upcoming film adaptation of the prequel, it'll be exciting to see how they go about this fresh, early depiction of a place we thought we'd already gotten to know.

Of course, the main difference with this depiction of the Capitol is not time, but perspective. "The movies up until now are all from the point of view of the districts," producer Nina Jacobson explained to Total Film Magazine. "This film is through the eyes of the Capitol." While the prequel portrays the Capitol civilians as wounded and angry over the aftermath of the recent war, at the start of the book they aren't quite angry enough to be on board with watching a bunch of kids kill each other for entertainment. As Jacobson put it: