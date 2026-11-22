I've given up all chance at inner peace. I've made my mind a sunless space. I share my dreams with spoilers for "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping."

The "Hunger Games" films have always been dark and violent. Yet, somehow, "Sunrise on the Reaping" manages to take the cake, becoming easily the bleakest movie in the franchise yet (even as it tones down certain elements from the book it's adapting). Not only is it filled with brutal deaths, but there's a general sense of meanness and cruelty that surpasses anything the rulers of the Capitol did during the previous films.

Unfolding between 2023's "The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" and the original "Hunger Games" movies, "Sunrise on the Reaping" finds Panem's President Snow (here portrayed by Ralph Fiennes) operating at the height of his ruthlessness. Indeed, where "The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" shows how the tyrant rose to power and the first four "Hunger Games" films expose the cracks in his system, this new movie picks up at a point when the Capitol's government and Snow are seemingly invincible. As such, there's a feeling of hopelessness that permeates the story, suggesting that no matter how much people try to fight back, it won't do any good. (Don't worry, "Sunrise on the Reaping" is also a very good movie.)

In many ways, "Sunrise on the Reaping" is to the "Hunger Games" films what the much-celebrated "Andor" is to the "Star Wars" franchise, i.e. a devastating tale of loss and sacrifice about people who don't know if they'll ever get to see victory or freedom. And nowhere is this better portrayed than with Plutarch Heavensbee (Jesse Plemons), a rebel in disguise who very much brings to mind Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen Rael from "Andor."