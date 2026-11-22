The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping Has Its Own Version Of Andor's Luthen Rael
I've given up all chance at inner peace. I've made my mind a sunless space. I share my dreams with spoilers for "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping."
The "Hunger Games" films have always been dark and violent. Yet, somehow, "Sunrise on the Reaping" manages to take the cake, becoming easily the bleakest movie in the franchise yet (even as it tones down certain elements from the book it's adapting). Not only is it filled with brutal deaths, but there's a general sense of meanness and cruelty that surpasses anything the rulers of the Capitol did during the previous films.
Unfolding between 2023's "The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" and the original "Hunger Games" movies, "Sunrise on the Reaping" finds Panem's President Snow (here portrayed by Ralph Fiennes) operating at the height of his ruthlessness. Indeed, where "The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" shows how the tyrant rose to power and the first four "Hunger Games" films expose the cracks in his system, this new movie picks up at a point when the Capitol's government and Snow are seemingly invincible. As such, there's a feeling of hopelessness that permeates the story, suggesting that no matter how much people try to fight back, it won't do any good. (Don't worry, "Sunrise on the Reaping" is also a very good movie.)
In many ways, "Sunrise on the Reaping" is to the "Hunger Games" films what the much-celebrated "Andor" is to the "Star Wars" franchise, i.e. a devastating tale of loss and sacrifice about people who don't know if they'll ever get to see victory or freedom. And nowhere is this better portrayed than with Plutarch Heavensbee (Jesse Plemons), a rebel in disguise who very much brings to mind Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen Rael from "Andor."
Sunrise on the Reaping's Plutarch Heavensbee burns his life to make a sunrise he'll never see
When we first meet the older Plutarch Heavensbee (Philip Seymour Hoffman) as a gamemaker in "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," he seems to be just another Capitol drone who comes up with sadistic ways to kill tributes. Yet, it turns out he's actually the leader of a rebel movement in the Districts and planning to free the tributes from the arena in that film. Then, in the "Mockingjay" movies, he serves as the head of propaganda for the rebellion.
Similarly, in "Sunrise on the Reaping," the younger Plutarch initially appears to be a television director who's all about attracting viewers. He has some compassion, naturally, yet he seems to care way more about serving the games and, in doing so, advancing his own station. But it quickly becomes clear that Plutarch is not only interested in keeping the movie's protagonist, Joseph Zada's Haymitch Abernathy, alive, he also sees the young man as an opportunity to genuinely hurt the Capitol.
That's right, even 25 years before the events of "Catching Fire," Plutarch was already a rebel at heart subtly working against President Snow's tyrannical government. After all, it's Plutarch who helps save Haymith by feeding him information before the games. At the same time, he, very un-heroically, uses the games to benefit his cause and is willing to throw others under the bus.
In this way, Plutarch is a whole lot like Luthen, a character who aids what eventually becomes the Rebellion while working behind enemy lines in "Andor." Both men recognize they're no one's idea of a hero, but they refuse to get out of the game. Instead, they burn their own lives for a day they know they'll probably never see.
Plutarch's shadowy work recalls Luthen's machinations on Andor
The thing that makes Plutarch so interesting, particularly in "Sunrise on the Reaping," is how much he oscillates between making propaganda for the Capitol and building a rebellion. It was one thing when we found out Plutarch was a rebel at the end of "Catching Fire," but it's another to see him here, 25 years earlier, equally invested in taking down the Capitol and willing to live a double life, every day a performance.
In many ways, he's even closer to the danger than Luthen Rael is in "Andor," as Plutarch directly deals with and personally knows President Snow. His role in the film echoes the the cloak-and-dagger thrills of "Andor," most notably the joys of watching the quiet yet extraordinary work of rebels whose names will be forgotten by history, as opposed to the hotshot heroes who fight in the open. When Haymitch turns to with despair and hopelessness, Plutarch reminds him that their efforts matter and nothing is inevitable, not even the Capitol. Like Luthen, Plutarch is a man armed with an unwillingness to yield and an eagerness to fight.
Indeed, Plutarch even has a speech toward the end of the film that echoes Luthen's epic speech from "Andor" Season 1, where he acknowledges he's not anyone's idea of a hero and knows it's likely he won't live to see the rebellion succeed. Plutarch recognizes that his mission failed in "Sunrise on the Reaping," but knows Haymitch has it in him to inspire others to rebel and that, one day, he will light the fire that can bring down tyranny. In the end, Plutarch's not a hero, either, but his investment in the rebellion is epic.
You can currently catch "Sunrise on the Reaping" in theaters.