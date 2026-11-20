Stop reading if the thought of kids fighting to the death in the arena makes your stomach turn — this article contains major spoilers for "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping."

It's not a secret that, across the board, the Hunger Games franchise is dark and disturbing. Yet, the literary version of the 2025 prequel "Sunrise on the Reaping" somehow manages to make the books that came before it look like light-hearted fairytales, especially one plot point that may just be the most upsetting and depraved thing the Hunger Games property has ever done. Of course, in every literary and cinematic story set in this fictional universe, the titular games put actual children into dangerous arenas and force them to fight to the death, all while it's presented to the totalitarian regime of Panem and its captive citizens as televised entertainment. (Thankfully, the franchise does tend to center winners, so we don't have to watch all of our favorite characters killed in increasingly brutal ways.)

In the big screen adaptation of "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping," every unsettling plot point appears in the movie, leading to some truly gutting moments as eventual victor Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) loses loved ones and allies. There's one notable difference from page to screen, though, and I can certainly understand why director Francis Lawrence made this tweak. The book is ... unrelentingly violent.

Again, some degree of violence is to be expected here if you consider the subject material, but "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" really dials back the gore. As an example, here are two gruesome moments depicted in the original book that aren't nearly as gross in the film adaptation of "Sunrise on the Reaping."