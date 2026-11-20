The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping Makes One Huge Change From The Book
Stop reading if the thought of kids fighting to the death in the arena makes your stomach turn — this article contains major spoilers for "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping."
It's not a secret that, across the board, the Hunger Games franchise is dark and disturbing. Yet, the literary version of the 2025 prequel "Sunrise on the Reaping" somehow manages to make the books that came before it look like light-hearted fairytales, especially one plot point that may just be the most upsetting and depraved thing the Hunger Games property has ever done. Of course, in every literary and cinematic story set in this fictional universe, the titular games put actual children into dangerous arenas and force them to fight to the death, all while it's presented to the totalitarian regime of Panem and its captive citizens as televised entertainment. (Thankfully, the franchise does tend to center winners, so we don't have to watch all of our favorite characters killed in increasingly brutal ways.)
In the big screen adaptation of "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping," every unsettling plot point appears in the movie, leading to some truly gutting moments as eventual victor Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) loses loved ones and allies. There's one notable difference from page to screen, though, and I can certainly understand why director Francis Lawrence made this tweak. The book is ... unrelentingly violent.
Again, some degree of violence is to be expected here if you consider the subject material, but "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" really dials back the gore. As an example, here are two gruesome moments depicted in the original book that aren't nearly as gross in the film adaptation of "Sunrise on the Reaping."
Little Ampert Latier suffers a truly disgusting death in the book version of Sunrise on the Reaping
In both versions of "Sunrise on the Reaping," Haymitch and his fellow District 12 tributes, including Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace), align themselves not with the super-charged Career tributes from wealthy districts but other underdogs, dubbing themselves "the Newcomers." One of those Newcomers is Ampert Latier (Percy Daggs IV), the son of former District 3 victor Beetee Latier (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) who's only in the Games because the Capitol wants to punish Beetee for insubordination.
Ampert, Beetee, and Haymitch hatch a plan to smuggle an explosive into the arena and blow up a water tank that could flood the entire mechanism of the arena, and though Haymitch does set it off, the arena survives ... and the Gamemakers summarily punish him by killing Ampert with "muttations," or genetically engineered animals, in the form of squirrels. "I never even get a glimpse of Ampert, just writhing furry bodies fighting for a piece of him," Haymitch says in the book, and the movie does show this. It does not, however, show this:
"Panting, I watch them fade away. Then I turn back to what I am meant to witness. A small white skeleton, stripped clean to the bone. No flesh or clothing remains, only an ax at its right side, my knife at its left. My lips move, but no sound comes out. 'Buddy?' I stumble forward, spotting his tracker, wedged just below his elbow. There is no one to comfort, to ease out of this world. Ampert's been swallowed up by the Capitol, and his coffin will hold only these pearly white bones."
In the on-screen version, we simply see Ampert's body — not a clean skeleton.
One minor character's fate occurs offscreen in Sunrise on the Reaping — but the book explains it in full
Another newcomer that forms an alliance with Haymitch and Maysilee is Wellie, a diminutive District 6 tribute who's played in the film by Rada Rae. In the movie, as the tributes' numbers start to dwindle, Haymitch hears Wellie's token — a small bicycle bell — and is lured into a trap by Career tribute and formidable District 1 player Silka Sharp (Laura Marcus). The movie then skips ahead to that finale showdown between Silka and Haymitch, from which Haymitch emerges as the victor. The book is, again, far more explicit:
"Rounding a final clump of saplings, I freeze in horror at what awaits. Silka stands like a statue, her snot-green outfit splattered in bright red. In her right hand, her ax. Her left holds Wellie's head, eyes still open, mouth agape. The only movement, the only sound, comes from the blood dripping into the pine needles on the forest floor. Wellie's body lies crumpled in a heap a few feet away. The shiny silver bicycle bell. The blowgun. The child-sized boots. The tiny knife in her bird claw. Dove-colored feathers. Headless baby chick. I could live ten thousand years and never erase this sight from my memory."
It makes complete sense that the film version of "Sunrise on the Reaping" doesn't feature a kid's decapitated head — the movie is rated PG-13, after all. Still, if you haven't read "Sunrise on the Reaping," you should (it's really good!), and you should also know that it dials up the violence ante in a big way. "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping," which is overall extremely true to the book but scales back some of its most stomach-churning moments, is in theaters now.