The Hunger Games' Career Tributes Explained

Right from the moment they're born, tributes from Districts 1, 2, and 4 are basically bred in a laboratory to be extremely fierce competitors in the Hunger Games. As Suzanne Collins writes in Katniss' voice in the book, most of her fellow tributes look extremely underfed, except for some: "The exceptions are the kids from the wealthier districts, the volunteers, the ones who have been fed and trained throughout their lives for this moment. The tributes from 1, 2, and 4 traditionally have this look about them. It's technically against the rules to train tributes before they reach the Capitol but it happens every year. In District 12, we call them the Career Tributes, or just the Careers. And like as not, the winner will be one of them." Note the use of the word "volunteer" — Careers also typically put themselves forward for the "honor" of representing their districts.

Later, in the training center, Katniss notices that, after she and Peeta made a splash with fiery outfits the night before during the Game's opening ceremonies, she sees "nothing but contempt in the glances of the Career Tributes. Each must have fifty to a hundred pounds on me. They project arrogance and brutality." Not only that, but she also tells the reader that the Careers know just how powerful they are: "I look around at the Career Tributes who are showing off, clearly trying to intimidate the field." Katniss puts it best: the Careers are easily the most powerful players in the Games, but in her very first Hunger Games, Katniss does manage to outsmart them right out of the gate.