Former "Gossip Girl" star Leighton Meester is currently dominating the Netflix streaming charts with her latest movie. A now-famous actress whose career started on "Law & Order," she's come a long way over the years. To that end, Meester's "Guarding Stars" is now the biggest streaming hit on the biggest streaming service in the world.

Described as "a cozy, snowy Christmas rom-com," director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum's "Guarding Stars" is currently sitting in the number one spot on Netflix's most-watched movie charts, per FlixPatrol. The movie co-stars former "Supernatural" star Jared Padalecki. Since The CW canceled Padelecki's "Walker," he's had more time to focus on other stuff, such as this holiday flavored romantic comedy.

The movie centers on a no-nonsense bodyguard (Meester) who is assigned to protect a charming action star over the holidays. Sparks fly, secrets unravel, and Christmas gets a whole lot more complicated. The movie is inspired by the 2022 novel "The Bodyguard" by Katherine Center. The ensemble cast also includes Andie MacDowell ("Magic Mike XXL"), Noah LaLonde ("Deer Camp '86"), Toby Sandeman ("Running Point"), Rachael Ancheril ("Star Trek: Discovery"), Shaun Johnston ("Heartland"), pop star Ava Max, and country singer Walker Hayes in his acting debut.

Netflix wisely decided to drop this movie just before Thanksgiving. The holidays are kicking off and this is very much on point with the theme of the holiday. It's precisely the kind of thing people are looking to throw on while scrolling for something to watch. This sort of stuff thrives this time of year. As further evidence of that, the Colleen Hoover movie "Reminders of Him" was also recently Netflix's biggest streaming hit.