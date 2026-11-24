Leighton Meester's Christmas Movie Is Officially Netflix's Biggest Streaming Hit
Former "Gossip Girl" star Leighton Meester is currently dominating the Netflix streaming charts with her latest movie. A now-famous actress whose career started on "Law & Order," she's come a long way over the years. To that end, Meester's "Guarding Stars" is now the biggest streaming hit on the biggest streaming service in the world.
Described as "a cozy, snowy Christmas rom-com," director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum's "Guarding Stars" is currently sitting in the number one spot on Netflix's most-watched movie charts, per FlixPatrol. The movie co-stars former "Supernatural" star Jared Padalecki. Since The CW canceled Padelecki's "Walker," he's had more time to focus on other stuff, such as this holiday flavored romantic comedy.
The movie centers on a no-nonsense bodyguard (Meester) who is assigned to protect a charming action star over the holidays. Sparks fly, secrets unravel, and Christmas gets a whole lot more complicated. The movie is inspired by the 2022 novel "The Bodyguard" by Katherine Center. The ensemble cast also includes Andie MacDowell ("Magic Mike XXL"), Noah LaLonde ("Deer Camp '86"), Toby Sandeman ("Running Point"), Rachael Ancheril ("Star Trek: Discovery"), Shaun Johnston ("Heartland"), pop star Ava Max, and country singer Walker Hayes in his acting debut.
Netflix wisely decided to drop this movie just before Thanksgiving. The holidays are kicking off and this is very much on point with the theme of the holiday. It's precisely the kind of thing people are looking to throw on while scrolling for something to watch. This sort of stuff thrives this time of year. As further evidence of that, the Colleen Hoover movie "Reminders of Him" was also recently Netflix's biggest streaming hit.
Guarding Stars is the right movie at the right time
Rom-coms can still find success at the box office these days, with Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney's "Anyone But You" serving as a fine example from recent history. But Netflix has really managed to dominate this space in recent years. They've made genuinely charming gems like "Always Be My Maybe," one of the best rom-coms on Netflix, and launched full-on franchises such as "The Kissing Booth."
But the king of the streamers has really thrived when it comes to romantic holiday fare. One of the most prominent examples was when 2024's strange Christmas movie "Hot Frosty" took over Netflix, becoming a genuine cultural sensation at the time. Admittedly, "Guarding Stars" is much more traditional than a movie in which a snowman comes to life. All the same, that almost makes its success more noteworthy, as it didn't have to rely on some goofy hook to get it across the finish line.
There's probably an element of this premise that seems cozy and fitting the spirit of the season, but pairing two former CW stars like Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki, especially with one in an against-type role as a bodyguard, appears to have intrigued viewers quite a bit.
The movie was written by Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith ("Isn't It Romantic," "Virgin River") alongside Gina Matthews and Grant Scharbo. Robin Fisichella served as the executive producer, with Matthews, Scharbo, Jared and Genevieve Padalecki on board as producers.
"Guarding Stars" is streaming now on Netflix.