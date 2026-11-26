Blade Runner 2099's Showrunner Had One Perfect Mandate To Keep Pushing Boundaries [Exclusive]
Of all the movies to turn into a franchise, "Blade Runner" might be the unlikeliest of them all. Much of that stems from Ridley Scott's 1982 original, famously a flop upon release, arriving well ahead of its time and forcing audiences to catch up to its very specific vision of post-apocalyptic Los Angeles. But there's also the much more obvious factor that prevented this from reaching true blockbuster heights: It's just so damn weird.
A futuristic noir setting indebted to a mish-mash of Japanese aesthetics and populated by off-putting robots, all wrapped up in an existentialist nightmare ruled by soulless corporations? It's admittedly a hard sell for most mainstream audiences — or perhaps one that simply hits a little too close to home. But that's also what makes this such a vast and endlessly fascinating world to explore.
So, when it came to following both Scott's film and Denis Villeneuve's "Blade Runner 2049," "Blade Runner 2099" showrunner Silka Luisa opted to let the series' freak flag fly in the best way imaginable. During a recent press junket, I spoke with the writer over Zoom to ask about pushing the envelope and making things as weird as possible. As it turns out, this approach is perfectly embodied by secondary antagonist and unruly Replicant Clotilde, played by Amy Lennox, and her silly-looking hat:
"One thing that [director Jonathan van Tulleken], who did episodes 1 and 2, was so good about — we were like partners in crime. For example, Amy has a crazy Moebius hat on in Episode 2 when you first meet her [...] But I remember on the day, I was like, 'Jay, I don't know if we should do the hat.' And he was like, 'The hat's amazing. We're doing the hat. We have to do the hat.' [Laughs]"
The Blade Runner 2099 creative team pushed themselves to 'Always go for the hat'
Although the character has remained out of sight and mind throughout the marketing of "Blade Runner 2099," Clotilde will quickly win viewers over as one of the more vibrant and unpredictable characters of Season 1. Inevitably, she stands out all the more in a show otherwise defined by the idea of conformity — something that holds life-or-death stakes for Hunter Schafer's Cora, a human posing as a Replicant Blade Runner for the LAPD. Yet, on the other end of the spectrum, Clotilde's Replicant antagonist comes with an outsized personality ... and an over-the-top costume to match.
According to Silka Luisa, this ended up becoming a nice bit of shorthand for their ongoing mandate, both during filming and as they put the season together. "It was like that, but with everything: Always go for the hat." For the showrunner, however, pushing themselves to go bigger and weirder had even broader applications. In fact, its roots go all the way back to Philip K. Dick, the author of the novel "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?" and the source material for "Blade Runner" as a whole. (Here's what Dick thought of Ridley Scott's original movie.) As Luisa explains, a little bit of levity can go a long way in a world as bleak as this:
"But that is so P. K. Dick. When you read his book, he has really dark ideas about what our future will be, what technology is going to do to us. And you need the hat. Because when you don't have it, it's too hard to exist in those conversations for very long."
"Blade Runner 2099," hat and all, is now streaming on Prime Video.