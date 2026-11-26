Of all the movies to turn into a franchise, "Blade Runner" might be the unlikeliest of them all. Much of that stems from Ridley Scott's 1982 original, famously a flop upon release, arriving well ahead of its time and forcing audiences to catch up to its very specific vision of post-apocalyptic Los Angeles. But there's also the much more obvious factor that prevented this from reaching true blockbuster heights: It's just so damn weird.

A futuristic noir setting indebted to a mish-mash of Japanese aesthetics and populated by off-putting robots, all wrapped up in an existentialist nightmare ruled by soulless corporations? It's admittedly a hard sell for most mainstream audiences — or perhaps one that simply hits a little too close to home. But that's also what makes this such a vast and endlessly fascinating world to explore.

So, when it came to following both Scott's film and Denis Villeneuve's "Blade Runner 2049," "Blade Runner 2099" showrunner Silka Luisa opted to let the series' freak flag fly in the best way imaginable. During a recent press junket, I spoke with the writer over Zoom to ask about pushing the envelope and making things as weird as possible. As it turns out, this approach is perfectly embodied by secondary antagonist and unruly Replicant Clotilde, played by Amy Lennox, and her silly-looking hat: