In the case of the "Blade Runner" franchise, the future seems to arrive right on time. It's no coincidence that both films in the series were made during periods of severe social and political anxiety in America, with their dystopias not just predicting our future but reflecting our present. Although Ridley Scott's 1982 masterpiece is still generally well regarded, it also feels a little underrated in terms of how massively influential it was. It not only still casts a shadow over the science fiction genre, but began a trend within Hollywood of more filmmakers utilizing the works of author Philip K. Dick, whose novel "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?" served as the source material. It was instrumental in kicking off the cyberpunk subgenre, with so many tech-centric dystopias following in its wake. Meanwhile, Denis Villeneuve's decades-later sequel "Blade Runner 2049" is a masterwork in its own right, a sequel which has itself inspired pop culture.

As we endure this latest period of anxiety, along comes a new "Blade Runner" to mirror our malaise. We're in a particularly fertile period for dark sci-fi to emerge, with everything from the rise of AI to the failure of governmental and technical systems occurring around us. As such, it feels fitting that this new "Blade Runner" isn't another movie, but an 8-episode series: "Blade Runner 2099." As the title suggests, this isn't some lazy continuation, but is instead a leap forward within the series' parallel universe in which artificial humans known as Replicants exist. Showrunner Silka Luisa has put together something that's as unique and bold as it is in conversation with its franchise's past, making it a proud new addition to the saga. In many ways, "Blade Runner 2099" is the best sci-fi show in years.