5 Essential Battlestar Galactica Episodes Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Created by Glen A. Larson in the wake of "Star Wars," "Battlestar Galactica" debuted on television in 1978. In the far reaches of space lie the "12 colonies of man," 12 planets named after the zodiac (Caprica, Tauron, etc.) that host a civilization of humans ... that is, until the colonies are destroyed by the robotic Cylons. The warship Galactica, with a fleet of civilian ships following it, sets out to find the fabled 13th colony: Earth.

The original "Galactica" burned bright for one season and then went out. A short-lived revival, "Galactica 1980," didn't take off.

But by the turn of the millennium, there was renewed interest in the series. Rather than picking up the original series, though, the powers that be opted for a fresh start. The reimagined "Battlestar Galactica" was developed by David Eick and prolific "Star Trek" writer Ronald D. Moore (who wanted to write things he couldn't on "Trek"). It took the same basic concept of the original series, but cut away the cheesiness. It ran for four seasons on Syfy and garnered substantial acclaim for its maturity, political relevance, bold storytelling, characterization, and acting.

For a lot of people (myself included), the reimagining is always what they'll think of first when they hear "Battlestar Galactica." (For more recent sci-fi, I'd also argue that "Andor" is tonally closer to "Battlestar" than it is to most other "Star Wars" media.) The four seasons of "Battlestar Galactica" have some peaks and valleys, but when it's great, which it often was, it was great. But even if you can't commit to the full journey, there are still a few "Battlestar Galactica" episodes you owe it to yourself to watch.