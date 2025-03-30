Every Season Of Battlestar Galactica, Ranked

The reimagined "Battlestar Galactica" is one of the greatest and most ambitious science-fiction television shows ever aired. When "Galactica" begins, humanity is living on 12 colony planets named in tribute to the signs of the Zodiac: Caprica, Tauron, etc. About 50 years ago, mankind created robotic servants called the Cylons, who rebelled and waged war until an armistice.

When the series begins, the Cylons (who have upgraded into human-like forms) return and wipe out the 12 colonies. The 50,000 or so survivors flee in a spaceship fleet, guarded by a "Battlestar" warship, Galactica. Led by William Adama (Edward James Olmos) and President Laura Roslin (Mary McDonnell), the survivors search for the fabled 13th colony: Earth.

Co-creators Ronald D. Moore and David Eick rebooted the short-lived 1978 original "Galactica" by taking out the cheese in favor of drama and political resonance. Moore, who broke into TV writing on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," got to air his frustrations with the often too-safe writing on "Trek" by making "Battlestar Galactica."

On "Battlestar Galactica," characters died and usually stayed dead. (Unless they were lucky enough to be a Cylon who could download into a new body.) Characters were faced with difficult decisions and rarely got easy ways out, and the choices they made at those critical moments would have consequences.

Originally airing on the Sci-Fi Channel (later Syfy), "Battlestar Galactica" began with a two-part, three-hour pilot mini-series in 2003. Then it ran for four seasons/76 episodes (plus two TV movies) from 2005 to 2009. Efforts to make "Battlestar Galactica" spin-offs like "Caprica" didn't quite pan out, but the series itself was a definitive success. Yet any long-running TV show will have highs and lows. How do the four seasons of "Battlestar Galactica" rank from worst to best?