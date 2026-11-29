Sean Connery's Only Traditional Western Movie Was This Forgotten '60s Flop
After leaving James Bond behind, Sean Connery made his only traditional Western in "Shalako." The film saw him play a frontiersman who comes to the rescue of a group of European travelers stranded in Apache territory. It also marked the only time Connery and French star Brigitte Bardot appeared on-screen together. Sadly, it wasn't quite the unforgettable meeting of international sex symbols many were expecting, though it wasn't a complete disaster of a post-Bond project, either.
According to Rotten Tomatoes, Connery's Disney film "Darby O'Gill and the Little People" is his only "perfect" movie — and who are we to question the almighty Tomatometer? At the very least, it could be said that, without his little-known Disney outing, Connery might never have landed the role of Bond. The film caught the attention of 007 producer Albert R. Broccoli, who recalled Connery's performance when he set about casting the movie that kicked off cinema's most enduring franchise: 1962's "Dr No."
It didn't take long for the Scottish star to grow tired of 007, though. After his fifth Bond movie, 1967's "You Only Live Twice," Connery had had more than enough of playing the gentleman spy and decided to leave the franchise that had turned him into a global star. That cleared the way for Australian model George Lazenby to take on the role of 007 for 1969's "On Her Majesty's Secret Service." What did Connery do instead? He starred alongside Bardot in "Shalako" and, while the film left much to be desired, it did earn the (momentarily) retired Bond star a nice little payday.
Sean Connery saves a group of rich hunters in Shalako
"Shalako" was directed by Edward Dmytryk, who's best known for directing 1954's "The Caine Mutiny." His Sean Connery-led Western film was based on the 1962 novel of the same title by famous Western author Louis L'Amour, whose short story "The Gift of Cochise," had previously been used as the basis of John Wayne's trend-setting 1952 Western "Hondo." (Sam Elliott and Tom Selleck's forgotten Western TV movie "The Shadow Riders" was based on his writing as well.)
Set in New Mexico in 1880, "Shalako" sees a hunting party of European aristocrats led into Apache territory by the cowboy Bosky Fulton (Stephen Boyd). Countess Irina Lazaar (Brigitte Bardot) then becomes separated from her group, and Apache warriors soon descend, only for the Confederate Army officer turned scout, Moses Zebulon "Shalako" Carlin (Connery), to arrive to save the day. But Lazaar's fellow grandees won't listen to the scout's pleas to leave. So, before long, the Apache warriors return, and Fulton abandons them, leaving Connery's frontiersman to lead them to safety.
Though he'd ostensibly left Bond behind, Connery wasn't in entirely unfamiliar territory with "Shalako." Cinematographer Ted Moore had lensed four of the actor's Bond films and would later shoot his return to the franchise with 1971's "Diamonds are Forever." (Ted Moore shot Roger Moore's Bond debut "Live and Let Die" and "The Man with the Golden Gun," too.) Connery also reunited with his "Goldfinger" co-star Honor Blackman in the 1964 picture (shot, as it happens, by Moore). In "Shalako," she plays Lady Julia Daggett, a member of the hunting party who flees alongside Fulton. Lastly, stunt coordinator Bob Simmons was yet another Bond veteran and followed Connery to the dusty plains of 1880s New Mexico (which was, in fact, Almería, Spain).
Shalako was not the success it should have been
Interestingly enough, like Sean Connery, Brigitte Bardot was once set to appear in "On Her Majesty's Secret Service," but she told the film's producers she couldn't commit after signing onto "Shalako." Meanwhile, a 1968 set report from The New York Times relayed that Henry Fonda was originally set to star. But producer Euan Lloyd had what he called "the brain-storm" of asking Connery if he'd replace him, and the dream of seeing Connery and Bardot on-screen together was finally realized — albeit in a non-Bond setting.
While Connery was already tired of 007 by the time he made "Shalako," he was also handed $1.2 million and 30% of the film's profits to star. He couldn't say no. Bardot, by comparison, was paid $400,000 and given 12.5% of the profits (per The New York Times). Unfortunately, their impressive salaries didn't quite result in equally impressive box office returns or reviews. Today, it bears a 50% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, though the site has only collected six reviews and is hardly the best arbiter of the quality of a film released in 1968 (unless you agree that "Darby O'Gill and the Little People" really is Connery's best movie).
Roger Ebert gave "Shalako" two out of four stars, but it remains unclear why, since he seemed to dislike pretty much everything about the film. That includes Connery and Bardot's scenes, which he summed up thusly: "The long-awaited meeting between Connery and Miss Bardot is a flop." The former would be back as Bond three years later, and with 1969 proving a banner year for Westerns, "Shalako" was quickly forgotten.