After leaving James Bond behind, Sean Connery made his only traditional Western in "Shalako." The film saw him play a frontiersman who comes to the rescue of a group of European travelers stranded in Apache territory. It also marked the only time Connery and French star Brigitte Bardot appeared on-screen together. Sadly, it wasn't quite the unforgettable meeting of international sex symbols many were expecting, though it wasn't a complete disaster of a post-Bond project, either.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Connery's Disney film "Darby O'Gill and the Little People" is his only "perfect" movie — and who are we to question the almighty Tomatometer? At the very least, it could be said that, without his little-known Disney outing, Connery might never have landed the role of Bond. The film caught the attention of 007 producer Albert R. Broccoli, who recalled Connery's performance when he set about casting the movie that kicked off cinema's most enduring franchise: 1962's "Dr No."

It didn't take long for the Scottish star to grow tired of 007, though. After his fifth Bond movie, 1967's "You Only Live Twice," Connery had had more than enough of playing the gentleman spy and decided to leave the franchise that had turned him into a global star. That cleared the way for Australian model George Lazenby to take on the role of 007 for 1969's "On Her Majesty's Secret Service." What did Connery do instead? He starred alongside Bardot in "Shalako" and, while the film left much to be desired, it did earn the (momentarily) retired Bond star a nice little payday.