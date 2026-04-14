Sam Elliott And Tom Selleck Crossed Paths In This Forgotten Western That Deserves Another Look

Throughout Hollywood history, we've missed out on some collaborations that, had they come to pass, would have been nothing short of historic. Take John Wayne and Clint Eastwood's feud, for example, which ensured these two titans of the Western genre never actually united on-screen. In fact, many great actors have outright refused to work with each other. Thankfully, in the case of Sam Elliott and Tom Selleck, we were all treated to a team-up that, considering both actors' archetypal mustachioed machismo, just made a whole lot of sense. Unfortunately, nobody actually seems to remember it.

Though he's best known for his role as Thomas Magnum in "Magnum, P.I." (or, for kids of the 1990s, as Richard on "Friends"), Selleck did make several Westerns in his time. "Quigley Down Under" was the '90s Western that arguably proved Selleck should have been a major movie star. Then, there was the 1979 TV Western "Concrete Cowboys," which saw him star opposite Jerry Reed in a pilot that was eventually taken to series without the "Magnum, P.I." star on board.

That same year, Selleck appeared opposite Elliott in the Western miniseries "The Sacketts." It aired on NBC and saw the two actors star alongside Jeff Osterhage. A year later, Selleck took on the role that made him a household name, debuting as Thomas Magnum in December 1980. But it seems he had such a good time with his castmates on "The Sacketts" that he couldn't resist the opportunity to reunite for 1982's "The Shadow Riders," which ultimately remains just as overlooked as the group's 1979 NBC miniseries.