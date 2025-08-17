How Tom Selleck Feels About Missing Out On The Indiana Jones Franchise
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When Harrison Ford first signed on to play Indiana Jones in "Raiders of the Lost Ark," he was a little bewildered by the vision. Creator George Lucas and director Steven Spielberg's original concept for Indy had Ford asking questions such as "Why am I wearing a leather jacket in the jungle? Isn't it hot here?" and "What am I going to do with a f*****g whip?" The idea was, of course, to evoke famous adventurers of movies past, with Lucas emulating the style of the 1930s and '40s serials on which he grew up. But Indy's now iconic look also had clear antecedents in Humphrey Bogart's Fred C. Dobbs from "The Treasure of the Sierra Madre" and Charlton Heston's Harry Steele from 1954's "Secret of the Incas." In fact, the similarity between Steele and Indiana Jones is perhaps the most striking of all, with Heston's adventurer donning an almost identical outfit that included a tan leather jacket and brown fedora.
But almost as important to the look of Indiana Jones was Jim Steranko, whose original "Raiders" concept art, informed by Lucas' preferences, formed the real basis of the character's distinctive style. The comic book artist produced four paintings of Indy, all of which pictured a much more buff hero than the comparatively slender figure cut by eventual star Ford. The Indiana Jones of Steranko's drawing was a bulky meathead of a man, with pecs bursting through his open shirt and a permanent grimace etched on his face. You can see, then, why Spielberg and co. were taken with Tom Selleck as a potential star for their movie. The mustachioed hunk seemed to fit the exact physical proportions and possessed the uber macho aura of Steranko's vision. So, why didn't we end up with Selleck as Indiana Jones? Mostly because he wasn't allowed to play the role, which must have been incredibly frustrating for the then up-and-coming star. Today, however, it seems Selleck has no regrets.
Tom Selleck's commitment to Magnum P.I. cost him Raiders of the Lost Ark
Before Harrison Ford secured the lead role in "Raiders of the Lost Ark," several actors were considered. Peter Coyote even had an embarrassing audition for "Raiders," which ultimately landed him a role in "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" instead. After Tom Selleck delivered a nigh-on perfect "Raiders" screen test opposite Sean Young, however, the search was seemingly over. In J.W. Rinzler's "The Complete Making of Indiana Jones: The Definitive Story Behind All Four Films," Steven Spielberg even recalled showing George Lucas the screen test, only for him to remark, "Yes, he looks just like that Steranko art."
Unfortunately, Selleck had already signed on to star in the CBS series "Magnum, P.I." Okay, in fairness, "unfortunately" is probably the wrong adverb. Playing Thomas Magnum in "Magnum, P.I." proved to be Selleck's breakout role, propelling the actor to stardom and making him a household name almost immediately after the crime drama debuted on CBS back in December of 1980. Throughout its initial run, the show was consistently one of the most popular on TV, and after it entered syndication, Selleck's indelible standing in pop culture was cemented. In that sense, you can't really say it was a shame that the actor had already signed on for the series when Spielberg and Lucas were trying to lock him down for "Raiders." Still, it surely must sting a little to have missed out on playing one of the most recognizable and beloved characters in cinema history. Somehow, though, Selleck has remained much more sanguine about the whole thing than you might expect.
Tom Selleck has no regrets over missing out on Raiders of the Lost Ark
As we all know, Tom Selleck did not end up playing Indiana Jones. It seems CBS wasn't just reluctant to let him out of his contract, but fundamentally opposed to the idea. While promoting his memoir, "You Never Know," in 2024, Selleck stopped by the Today program and chatted about his experience missing out on "Raiders." "I was offered the role and wanted it," he explained, "but I had done a pilot of 'Magnum.' And Steven Spielberg and George Lucas kept the offer out to me. They said, 'We'll work it out and you can do both.'" But as the actor went on to explain, that's not how things worked out, with CBS proving more and more stubborn as things went on. Selleck continued, "The more they wanted me, the more CBS said, 'No, we don't want to let him do it.'"
Despite what must have been a truly frustrating and potentially deflating experience to have lost out on playing a genuine screen icon, Selleck seemingly remained positive. "Ultimately [CBS] stepped in," he recounted, "and it wasn't exactly a cross to bear. When I signed the deal for 'Magnum,' it was the best thing that ever happened to me." He continued:
"It certainly wasn't a consolation prize. It was a pretty good deal. So, I was kind of able to stay philosophic about it, and I always, I'd say I had something to put in my hip pocket, that Steven and George wanted me, that I was enough."
As you might expect given the way in which the actor's physique was such an important aspect of his casting, Selleck's exit required rushed redesigns for Harrison Ford, who came onboard and was immediately befuddled by the whole thing. Of course, he would soon realize how important and life-changing a role Indiana Jones would turn out to be. Rushes of his performance also persuaded Ridley Scott to cast him in "Blade Runner" and, in that sense, Selleck is sort of right to see it the way he does. In other words, everything worked the way it was supposed to.