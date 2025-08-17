How Tom Selleck Feels About Missing Out On The Indiana Jones Franchise

As we all know, Tom Selleck did not end up playing Indiana Jones. It seems CBS wasn't just reluctant to let him out of his contract, but fundamentally opposed to the idea. While promoting his memoir, "You Never Know," in 2024, Selleck stopped by the Today program and chatted about his experience missing out on "Raiders." "I was offered the role and wanted it," he explained, "but I had done a pilot of 'Magnum.' And Steven Spielberg and George Lucas kept the offer out to me. They said, 'We'll work it out and you can do both.'" But as the actor went on to explain, that's not how things worked out, with CBS proving more and more stubborn as things went on. Selleck continued, "The more they wanted me, the more CBS said, 'No, we don't want to let him do it.'"

Despite what must have been a truly frustrating and potentially deflating experience to have lost out on playing a genuine screen icon, Selleck seemingly remained positive. "Ultimately [CBS] stepped in," he recounted, "and it wasn't exactly a cross to bear. When I signed the deal for 'Magnum,' it was the best thing that ever happened to me." He continued:

"It certainly wasn't a consolation prize. It was a pretty good deal. So, I was kind of able to stay philosophic about it, and I always, I'd say I had something to put in my hip pocket, that Steven and George wanted me, that I was enough."

As you might expect given the way in which the actor's physique was such an important aspect of his casting, Selleck's exit required rushed redesigns for Harrison Ford, who came onboard and was immediately befuddled by the whole thing. Of course, he would soon realize how important and life-changing a role Indiana Jones would turn out to be. Rushes of his performance also persuaded Ridley Scott to cast him in "Blade Runner" and, in that sense, Selleck is sort of right to see it the way he does. In other words, everything worked the way it was supposed to.