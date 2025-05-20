John Wayne Starred In A Trend-Setting 3D Western That's A Must-Watch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

John Wayne was riding remarkably high in the saddle in the early 1950s, knocking out one box office hit after another, when he decided to diversify his Hollywood profile by producing movies. So in 1952, the star of "Red River," "Sands of Iwo Jima," and "She Wore a Yellow Ribbon" hooked up with his longtime showbiz pal Robert Fellows, and together they founded Wayne-Fellows Productions. Wayne was picky about the people with whom he made movies, but Fellows more than earned his trust. According to Scott Eyman's "John Wayne: The Life and Legend," the Duke once said of Fellows, "What Bob doesn't know about the business isn't worth knowing."

Their first film together was the politically ignorant turkey "Big Jim McClain," which starred Wayne as a heroic special investigator for the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC). In 1953, they released two movies, the meh Wayne vehicle "Island in the Sky" and the forgettable "Plunder of the Sun" starring Glenn Ford and Diana Lynn. These films were not commercial disasters, but considering that Wayne made the classic "The Quiet Man" (one of his very best movies) with John Ford at around the same time, there was a sense that his new company was an excuse to make modestly budgeted, but forgettable B-pictures that turned a tidy profit.

This is a good way to get your fan base to turn on you, and Wayne had more respect for his audience than that. So for his fourth film, he decided to give his devotees something special: the first John Wayne Western shot in 3D. Though the format was viewed by many in Hollywood as a gimmick, and, thus, above a star of Wayne's stature, the Duke was swayed when Warner Bros. allowed the production first crack at the brand new All-Media camera, which gave filmmakers the option to toggle between 2D and 3D as needed.

The good news is that Wayne-Fellows Productions wound up with their first hit. They just had to work extra hard to finish the damn thing.