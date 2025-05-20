John Wayne Starred In A Trend-Setting 3D Western That's A Must-Watch
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
John Wayne was riding remarkably high in the saddle in the early 1950s, knocking out one box office hit after another, when he decided to diversify his Hollywood profile by producing movies. So in 1952, the star of "Red River," "Sands of Iwo Jima," and "She Wore a Yellow Ribbon" hooked up with his longtime showbiz pal Robert Fellows, and together they founded Wayne-Fellows Productions. Wayne was picky about the people with whom he made movies, but Fellows more than earned his trust. According to Scott Eyman's "John Wayne: The Life and Legend," the Duke once said of Fellows, "What Bob doesn't know about the business isn't worth knowing."
Their first film together was the politically ignorant turkey "Big Jim McClain," which starred Wayne as a heroic special investigator for the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC). In 1953, they released two movies, the meh Wayne vehicle "Island in the Sky" and the forgettable "Plunder of the Sun" starring Glenn Ford and Diana Lynn. These films were not commercial disasters, but considering that Wayne made the classic "The Quiet Man" (one of his very best movies) with John Ford at around the same time, there was a sense that his new company was an excuse to make modestly budgeted, but forgettable B-pictures that turned a tidy profit.
This is a good way to get your fan base to turn on you, and Wayne had more respect for his audience than that. So for his fourth film, he decided to give his devotees something special: the first John Wayne Western shot in 3D. Though the format was viewed by many in Hollywood as a gimmick, and, thus, above a star of Wayne's stature, the Duke was swayed when Warner Bros. allowed the production first crack at the brand new All-Media camera, which gave filmmakers the option to toggle between 2D and 3D as needed.
The good news is that Wayne-Fellows Productions wound up with their first hit. They just had to work extra hard to finish the damn thing.
Hondo is a brisk Western that was anything but a breeze to shoot
Based on "The Gift of Cochise," a short story by prolific Western author Louis L'Amour, "Hondo" starred Wayne as U.S. Army soldier Hondo Lane, who literally walks into the film with his saddlebags, rifle, and dog Sam. Hondo lost his horse to a group of Native Americans, and, aware that the Apache are spoiling for war, he encourages young homesteader Angie Lowe (Geraldine Page) and her son Johnny (Lee Aaker) to accompany him to the nearest fort. Angie prefers to stay and wait for her MIA husband, Ed (Leo Gordon) to return.
James Edward Grant, one of Wayne's favorite screenwriters, reworked L'Amour's story so that Hondo winds up killing Ed (who believes the soldier has stolen one of his horses). It's a compelling complication that, along with Page's excellent performance, elevates "Hondo" above the level of a programmer. John Farrow (father of Mia Farrow) directed most of the movie, but had to leave the production for another obligation when shooting was delayed by troubles with the bulky All-Media camera. Fortunately for Wayne, his longtime collaborator John Ford was available to finish the film.
Released in November 1953, Eyman contends that "Hondo" was one of the last 3D movies to receive widespread distribution in that format. Regardless of how many theaters booked the 3D presentation, "Hondo" was a massive hit. It grossed over $11 million globally against a $1.3 million budget, and was popular enough to inspire a Mad Magazine parody (which Wayne hated). Critically, it's viewed as a solid oater that tweaks the formula enough to stand out from the pack. At 84 minutes, it's as tight a movie as Wayne ever made. If nothing else, it's a good time (though it'd be nice if the restored 3D 35mm print screened more often). "Hondo" also spawned a short-lived TV series starring James Arness!