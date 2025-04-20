A John Wayne Movie With James Arness Led To A Television Spin-Off

Throughout his 50-year filmmaking career, John Wayne was not much of a risk taker when it came to material. Once he broke through as a movie star with John Ford's template-setting Western "Stagecoach" in 1939, he mostly bounced back and forth between oaters and rah-rah war films. When he did futz with his image, he did so with great directors like Ford and Howard Hawks, whose judgment he implicitly trusted.

When it came to experimenting with emerging cinematic technology and new formats, however, Wayne was open to giving anything a whirl that would help movies stave off the stay-at-home threat of television. He made lots of films in Cinemascope and starred in "How the West Was Won," one of the first three-strip Cinerama movies. You might think the 3D fad of the 1950s would've been too sweaty for the Duke, but he actually teamed with director John Farrow to shoot the Western "Hondo" with the versatile new "All-Media Camera." And while the shoot was difficult, beset with so many technical delays that Farrow had to leave before the end of principal photography to fulfill another directing obligation (thus opening the door for Ford to finish the movie at Wayne's request), it became a favorite of the Duke's fans and, somewhat surprisingly, the Duke himself.

The film teamed Wayne with the great Geraldine Page and surrounded him with a terrific supporting cast that included Ward Bond, Michael Pate, and the soon-to-be "Gunsmoke" star James Arness. Wayne was so pleased with how it turned out that, 14 years later, he turned it into a television series via his Batjac Productions. How did that work out?