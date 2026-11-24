"The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" brings back Brad Pitt as the stuntman from Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." But he's the only major character returning for another round. That means David Fincher's follow-up with a script from Tarantino himself introduces a new ensemble of key characters, and one of them will instantly feel familiar in the film's opening sequence.

Without giving away any specific details of the flick, the Cliff Booth movie that critics are loving begins with Brad Pitt's character taking care of his duties as an employee at the New Beverly Cinema, a real-life Los Angeles movie-house that's now owned by Quentin Tarantino (though the theater in the movie is actually the Highland Theatre, owned by "Twilight" saga star Kristen Stewart). Booth keeps an eye on the film reels, refills the RC Cola syrup tank in the soda fountain, and closes up the theater when the credits roll on "Soul Brothers Die Hard!"

But once the theater is closed, that's when Booth's more pressing business begins. Two men who have been waiting in a car around the corner for the theater to closer show up with a bag, and they're making some kind of exchange for cash. One of the men might be recognizable to you, and that's Joey, played by Corey Fogelmanis. If you couldn't place who that actor was, but he looked familiar, this is where you might have seen him before.