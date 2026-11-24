Why Joey From The Further Mis-Adventures Of Cliff Booth Looks So Familiar
"The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" brings back Brad Pitt as the stuntman from Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." But he's the only major character returning for another round. That means David Fincher's follow-up with a script from Tarantino himself introduces a new ensemble of key characters, and one of them will instantly feel familiar in the film's opening sequence.
Without giving away any specific details of the flick, the Cliff Booth movie that critics are loving begins with Brad Pitt's character taking care of his duties as an employee at the New Beverly Cinema, a real-life Los Angeles movie-house that's now owned by Quentin Tarantino (though the theater in the movie is actually the Highland Theatre, owned by "Twilight" saga star Kristen Stewart). Booth keeps an eye on the film reels, refills the RC Cola syrup tank in the soda fountain, and closes up the theater when the credits roll on "Soul Brothers Die Hard!"
But once the theater is closed, that's when Booth's more pressing business begins. Two men who have been waiting in a car around the corner for the theater to closer show up with a bag, and they're making some kind of exchange for cash. One of the men might be recognizable to you, and that's Joey, played by Corey Fogelmanis. If you couldn't place who that actor was, but he looked familiar, this is where you might have seen him before.
Corey Fogelmanis, of Girl Meets World fame, plays Joey in the Cliff Booth movie
Corey Fogelmanis most famous role might be that of the supporting character Farkle in the "Boy Meets World" spin-off/sequel series "Girl Meets World" on the Disney Channel. The series followed Riley (Rowan Blanchard), the daughter of Corey (Ben Savage) and Topanga (Danielle Fishel) from "Boy Meets World," as she navigates adolescent life, with many of the "Boy Meets World" cast members returning. By her side was her best friend Maya, played by none other than chart-topping pop star Sabrina Carpenter.
One of their other peers throughout the series was Farkle, a peculiar, nerdy character reminiscent of the character Minkus from "Boy Meets World," played by Lee Norris. Often used for comic relief, Farkle was a regular cast member on the series.
Since then, Fogelmanis has grown up considerably, and you might have seen him as a much different kind of teen in the horror movie "Ma" with Octavia Spencer. He continued to dabble in horror with a role in the Hulu Halloween movie "Carved," but he also showed his dramatic side as the lead of the coming-of-age drama "I Wish You All the Best."
Corey Fogelmanis can also be seen in My Life with the Walter Boys
Most recently, you've likely seen Fogelmanis as one of the titular characters in the Prime Video series "My Life with the Walter Boys." The series follows teenager Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez) after a tragic accident forces her to leave her home and live with a guardian family who has nine brothers and a sister. Fogelmanis plays Nathan, one of the Walter brothers in the series, in almost all of the episodes.
Fogelmanis is still evolving and growing as an actor, and his role in the Cliff Booth movie will hopefully elevate his profile as a performer. Without spoiling anything, Fogelmanis' performance gives him a chance to show a bit of a darker side. There's also a bit of comedy in there too, albeit in a twisted fashion that only Fincher and Tarantino can deliver.
"The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" hits IMAX theaters for just two weeks starting on November 25, 2026 before hitting Netflix on December 23.