It's not every day that we get a continuation of one of Quentin Tarantino's most acclaimed movies. Heck, it's not every day we even get a new script at all from the movie-loving auteur. Ever since he debuted "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" in 2019, Tarantino hasn't directed a single feature film — likely a consequence of his self-imposed (and rather silly) rule to limit himself to only directing 10 total movies. But whatever the case may be, he was clearly interested in diving deeper into this alternate-history world with "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth," only this time, he handed over the reins of his script to David Fincher.

Could this unlikely collaboration between Fincher and Tarantino, two very different artists, yield fruit? It sure seems like it has, based on early reactions from the film's Los Angeles premiere. It seems like the entire movie industry has been waiting for this moment, despite the unusual nature of this sequel. Set in 1977, eight years after the events of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," the sequel focuses solely on Brad Pitt's past-his-prime stuntman Cliff Booth long after his harrowing encounter with the Manson family. Gone are his free-wheeling days playing backup to Leonardo DiCaprio's Rick Dalton, replaced by the reality of having to find a new way forward in a much different world. As the film's colorful synopsis puts it, "the fairytale is over."

But not for us! "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" held its premiere screening last night, and social media is positively abuzz with hype from those in attendance. For those looking for a handy roundup of all the first reactions, you've come to the right place.