First Reactions To Brad Pitt's Cliff Booth Movie Have Critics United
It's not every day that we get a continuation of one of Quentin Tarantino's most acclaimed movies. Heck, it's not every day we even get a new script at all from the movie-loving auteur. Ever since he debuted "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" in 2019, Tarantino hasn't directed a single feature film — likely a consequence of his self-imposed (and rather silly) rule to limit himself to only directing 10 total movies. But whatever the case may be, he was clearly interested in diving deeper into this alternate-history world with "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth," only this time, he handed over the reins of his script to David Fincher.
Could this unlikely collaboration between Fincher and Tarantino, two very different artists, yield fruit? It sure seems like it has, based on early reactions from the film's Los Angeles premiere. It seems like the entire movie industry has been waiting for this moment, despite the unusual nature of this sequel. Set in 1977, eight years after the events of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," the sequel focuses solely on Brad Pitt's past-his-prime stuntman Cliff Booth long after his harrowing encounter with the Manson family. Gone are his free-wheeling days playing backup to Leonardo DiCaprio's Rick Dalton, replaced by the reality of having to find a new way forward in a much different world. As the film's colorful synopsis puts it, "the fairytale is over."
But not for us! "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" held its premiere screening last night, and social media is positively abuzz with hype from those in attendance. For those looking for a handy roundup of all the first reactions, you've come to the right place.
The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth sounds like another nostalgic hangout movie
Is it really possible that we have yet another "Best movie of 2026" contender on our hands this late in the year? If anyone could pull that off, well, we suppose it'd be the dream team of David Fincher and Quentin Tarantino. Starring Brad Pitt, Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carla Gugino, Matt Groove, JB Tadena, the great Peter Weller, and many more, "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" has plenty of star power going for it. But dare we even hope that Tarantino managed to make lightning strike twice, revisiting this deeply nostalgic world for a second time and somehow living up to the hype?
That seems to be the main takeaway from the critics, journalists, and other lucky fans at the Los Angeles premiere. We'll start with Variety awards pundit Clayton Davis, who described the picture as "a wild, hilarious hangout movie" featuring Pitt's "best performance" since his last time in the role as Cliff Booth. He added, "The cinematography is gorgeous. If the 2019 film was a love letter to L.A., this one is a full-on sonnet [..] Fincher and Tarantino haven't been this much fun in years."
As if that wasn't high praise enough, critic Courtney Howard echoed those sentiments and called the sequel "a pure riot. David Fincher's play at a nostalgic bygone era Quentin Tarantino loves works like gangbusters. Takes time to form, but plays like a LA film noir hangout picture." Meanwhile, Germain Lussier of io9 came out swinging and proclaimed this "my favorite movie of the year and it's not even close. Hilarious, exciting, romantic, you'll never guess what happens next and probably not believe it then anyway. Couldn't love it more if I tried."
Some weren't fully won over by The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth
Of course, as with any significant Hollywood premiere, some of the more interesting reactions are the ones that go against the grain. While most responses are united in singing the praises of "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth," a select handful note that they may need some time with this movie to fully soak it in. In a world of extremes, reactions that run towards the middle ground are certainly refreshing, at least.
Longtime critic and entertainment journalist Todd Gilchrist suggested that he was still undecided on whether David Fincher and Quentin Tarantino's unique sensibilities are fully a match made in heaven. "I quite liked 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,' but as with all Tarantino projects, I need to see it (at least) twice to properly digest it. I'm not yet convinced QT's shambling, novelistic approach and Fincher's precision are exactly compatible." Erik Anderson of Awards Watch went even further, highlighting that, "Despite some fun and energetic sequences, I found 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth' to be tonally a bit messy [...] It seemed to want a 70s noir style but should have leaned in more."
As always, each viewer's mileage may vary. Luckily, fans won't have to wait much longer. "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" will receive an exclusive two-week window in IMAX theaters starting on November 25, 2026. It will then come to Netflix on December 23, 2026.