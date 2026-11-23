Look, if you can't beat your pitch-perfect casting from the first time around, then you might as well bring them back again. Deborah Ann Woll lent her voice and facial model to the character of Faye, starting with the 2018 "God of War" game, continuing with the highly-acclaimed sequel "Ragnarök," and soon taking on the lead role (yes, despite the inconvenience of Faye's death) in 2027's "God of War Laufey." Now, she's set to suit up in live-action for the Prime Video series, which is set to run for two full seasons as our next major video game adaptation.

This is both a strong vote of confidence in Woll's abilities as a performer (who most recently reprised her role as Karen Page in "Daredevil: Born Again") and an acknowledgement that, for certain characters, the original voice actor was simply the perfect choice all along. It's incredibly easy to imagine her bringing the same amount of pathos, tragedy, and bittersweet moments amid various flashbacks and visions that Kratos experiences throughout the saga ... and, perhaps, even in some original scenes further fleshing out their strong dynamic in the show. After all, when you have someone as talented and capable as Woll to work with, you might as well make full use of her time.

Prime Video's "God of War" series comes from showrunner Ronald D. Moore, with "Shōgun" and "Fallout" director Frederick E.O. Toye helming the first two episodes of Season 1. After a brief pause following Ryan Hurst's injury and the subsequent recasting of Dave Bautista, the show is currently on track for a likely 2027 release. Stay tuned to /Film for more casting and production updates as they come in.