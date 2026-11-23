Prime Video's God Of War Series Is Bringing One Video Game Cast Member Into Live-Action
The upcoming "God of War" TV series is bringing back a very recognizable face from the smash-hit games that inspired it. In the latest significant bit of casting for the Prime Video adaptation, actor Deborah Ann Woll has been chosen to reprise her voice role as Faye (aka Laufey), the late wife of Kratos, who looms incredibly large throughout the events of both mainline games and the upcoming spin-off titled "God of War Laufey." The news comes straight from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, with the official press release describing the character as:
"The mysterious late wife of Kratos and mother of Atreus, Faye's abrupt passing sets in motion the events of 'God of War.' Along their journey, Kratos and Atreus discover secrets about Faye that make them wonder how well they truly knew her at all."
As gamers know, Faye's death prior to the events of the 2018 "God of War" game — the first in the more modern-generation games that shifted the action to Norse mythology — essentially kicked off the journey of Kratos and his young son Atreus as they discover hidden threats, newfound allies, and a much wider world than either character ever could've imagined. The "Daredevil" star now joins a packed cast that includes Dave Bautista as Kratos (taking over for original star Ryan Hurst, who injured himself during filming), Callum Vinson as Atreus, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, and plenty more.
Prime Video brings back Deborah Ann Woll as Faye in God of War
Look, if you can't beat your pitch-perfect casting from the first time around, then you might as well bring them back again. Deborah Ann Woll lent her voice and facial model to the character of Faye, starting with the 2018 "God of War" game, continuing with the highly-acclaimed sequel "Ragnarök," and soon taking on the lead role (yes, despite the inconvenience of Faye's death) in 2027's "God of War Laufey." Now, she's set to suit up in live-action for the Prime Video series, which is set to run for two full seasons as our next major video game adaptation.
This is both a strong vote of confidence in Woll's abilities as a performer (who most recently reprised her role as Karen Page in "Daredevil: Born Again") and an acknowledgement that, for certain characters, the original voice actor was simply the perfect choice all along. It's incredibly easy to imagine her bringing the same amount of pathos, tragedy, and bittersweet moments amid various flashbacks and visions that Kratos experiences throughout the saga ... and, perhaps, even in some original scenes further fleshing out their strong dynamic in the show. After all, when you have someone as talented and capable as Woll to work with, you might as well make full use of her time.
Prime Video's "God of War" series comes from showrunner Ronald D. Moore, with "Shōgun" and "Fallout" director Frederick E.O. Toye helming the first two episodes of Season 1. After a brief pause following Ryan Hurst's injury and the subsequent recasting of Dave Bautista, the show is currently on track for a likely 2027 release. Stay tuned to /Film for more casting and production updates as they come in.