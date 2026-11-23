When I put out a public plea to Amazon and James Bond producers and all but begged them to cast Kristen Stewart as a Bond villain during Robert Pattinson's forthcoming run as the legendary British spy, I admitted that I'm not exactly a Bond superfan. Still, I'm excited that Pattinson is bringing his gifts as an actor — and, hopefully, his predilection for silly little voices — to this storied role. In the wake of this casting announcement, people have been fan-casting 007's standard array of supporting characters.

I do know, from the Daniel Craig run of Bond films, that Moneypenny — portrayed by Naomie Harris in those movies — works as the secretary to M, the head of MI6 and Bond's boss. (That role has been played, most recently, by Dame Judi Dench and Ralph Fiennes.) Harris' modern Moneypenny was sometimes found in the field alongside Bond, and there's a simmer of flirtation between them throughout their interactions ... so ideally, we're looking for a British actress who can flirt and hold her own against Pattinson's 007. Who should play Moneypenny in the Robert Pattinson Bond era? I have some ideas.