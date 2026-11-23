5 Actresses Who Should Play Moneypenny In Robert Pattinson's James Bond Movies
When I put out a public plea to Amazon and James Bond producers and all but begged them to cast Kristen Stewart as a Bond villain during Robert Pattinson's forthcoming run as the legendary British spy, I admitted that I'm not exactly a Bond superfan. Still, I'm excited that Pattinson is bringing his gifts as an actor — and, hopefully, his predilection for silly little voices — to this storied role. In the wake of this casting announcement, people have been fan-casting 007's standard array of supporting characters.
I do know, from the Daniel Craig run of Bond films, that Moneypenny — portrayed by Naomie Harris in those movies — works as the secretary to M, the head of MI6 and Bond's boss. (That role has been played, most recently, by Dame Judi Dench and Ralph Fiennes.) Harris' modern Moneypenny was sometimes found in the field alongside Bond, and there's a simmer of flirtation between them throughout their interactions ... so ideally, we're looking for a British actress who can flirt and hold her own against Pattinson's 007. Who should play Moneypenny in the Robert Pattinson Bond era? I have some ideas.
Gemma Chan
Since her breakout role on the sci-fi series "Humans," Gemma Chan has done a little bit of everything. She appeared in one of the most successful romantic comedies ever made, "Crazy Rich Asians," and left an impression as the wealthy but big-hearted Astrid. In "Eternals," she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (for the second time) as the deeply empathetic superhuman Sersi, who's in love with her fellow Eternal Ikaris (Richard Madden) despite hiding as a human on Earth and dating a guy named Dane Whitman (Madden's "Game of Thrones" brother Kit Harington). In "Mary Queen of Scots," she starred alongside Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan as Elizabeth of Hardwick, a close friend of Queen Elizabeth I (Robbie) who helps her capture the ill-fated Queen of Scots, Mary (Ronan). Chan is versatile; we know that. She's also one of the most beautiful people I've ever seen, and she'd make a great Moneypenny.
Seriously: imagine the feline, stunning Chan flirting up a storm with Robert Pattinson's Bond in one of his (hopefully many) movies in the franchise. The only knock against Chan is that she might be a little too serious — even in comedic projects like "Crazy Rich Asians," "The Afterparty," and "The Five-Star Weekend," she tends to play the straight man — but still, she'd be an excellent pick.
Natalie Dormer
If you don't read the name "Natalie Dormer" and immediately think about how she'd make a great Moneypenny, let me educate you. Dormer, an English actress who's been uniformly excellent for decades now, has played three notably flirtatious roles that have all helped define her career: the original temptress Anne Boleyn in "The Tudors"; Irene Adler (and Jamie Moriarty) in "Elementary"; and Margaery Tyrell on "Game of Thrones." In all three of these projects, Dormer's characters seduce and entrance the guy in charge — Jonathan Rhys-Meyers' King Henry VIII, Jonny Lee Miller's Sherlock Holmes, and brothers Joffrey and Tommen Baratheon, played by Jack Gleeson and Dean Charles Chapman, respectively — and have an ulterior motive simmering just below the surface.
I stand ten toes down behind all of the picks on this list, but the more that I think about Dormer's particular brand of flirting opposite Robert Pattinson, the more I want to see it. Dormer doesn't get enough play for my liking. Not only would she make an unbelievable Moneypenny in future Bond movies, it would put her name back on the map ... and hopefully lead to some other fun projects where she gets to smirk and wink her way through the role. I know I begged for Kristen Stewart to be the villain; now I'm begging for Dormer to play Moneypenny.
Anya Taylor-Joy
On some level, Anya Taylor-Joy is an obvious choice to play Moneypenny opposite Robert Pattinson as James Bond. She's gorgeous, has a British-adjacent accent (she was born in Miami but grew up in London), and she's one of the most popular actors working today. In fact, she's set to appear in the highly anticipated "Dune: Part Three" alongside Pattinson this coming December. Still, sometimes the obvious choice is the right one.
Taylor-Joy, who won a Golden Globe for her turn in the miniseries "The Queen's Gambit" and blew audiences away in movies like "The Witch," "The Menu," and "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," is one of the most interesting performers working today. In some ways, playing a "side" character like Moneypenny would be a downgrade for Taylor-Joy, who typically enjoys top billing on her projects. Still, I think she'd be a deeply fun addition to Pattinson's Bond franchise, and I have zero doubt, thanks in part to her work in Autumn de Wilde's stunning 2020 "Emma" adaptation and her turn in the fun but flawed "Last Night in Soho," that Taylor-Joy can flirt and banter with the best of them. Honestly, there's very little Taylor-Joy can't do as an actress, based on her body of work. If she has the time and the energy, I think it would be really lovely to see her pop up in Bond movies as Moneypenny.
Olivia Cooke
Yes, I'm bringing another Westerosi royal into the Moneypenny conversation — but hear me out! Olivia Cooke, like Natalie Dormer, has been a reliable on-screen player for over a decade now. After making a name for herself in the dark indie movie "Thoroughbreds" — where she starred alongside Anya Taylor-Joy — Cooke appeared in "Ready Player One" and Oscar darling "The Sound of Metal" before booking a leading role in the first major "Game of Thrones" spin-off and prequel, "House of the Dragon."
On that series, Cooke plays the conniving and deeply flawed leader of the Green faction, Alicent Hightower, who betrays her childhood best friend Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'arcy) by marrying Rhaenyra's ailing father, becoming the queen, and trying to supplant Rhaenyra with a younger male heir. Then, on the dishy Amazon Prime series "The Girlfriend" that aired in 2025, Cooke starred alongside Robin Wright as the absurdly named Cherry Laine, a flirtatious and openly sex-positive woman who starts dating a man with an overprotective mother (Wright).
Cooke is a versatile actress, and like Dormer, she's able to wield her beauty like a sharp weapon, which would make for an extremely fun performance as Moneypenny. "House of the Dragon" is set to wrap up after its fourth season, so Cooke will be free from that particular commitment. Amazon would be wise to snap her up for their next Bond era.
Michaela Coel
Michaela Coel is probably the most offbeat choice to play Moneypenny in a future James Bond project, but do me a favor and walk with me here. Ever since her breakout role in "Chewing Gum" and her heartbreaking work as a writer and star on her HBO masterpiece "I May Destroy You," Coel's profile has risen significantly, but I would selfishly like to see it rise further. The actress has popped up in everything from the "U.S.S. Callister" episode of "Black Mirror" to the psychosexual A24 drama "Mother Mary" alongside Anne Hathaway, and she's uniformly excellent in every single one of her performances.
Coel, who also has an Emmy for her guest performance on the Amazon Prime series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" (and should have several for "I May Destroy You"), is a truly formidable actress who can hold her own against A-listers like Hathaway and Ian McKellen in 2025's "The Christophers," and I think she'd add a serious edge to Moneypenny that would just elevate this role. We don't know what future Bond movies will do with the character after Naomie Harris brought her into modern times, but after Harris, Coel is certainly a worthy actor to pick up the mantle and deliver her own sly, cunning take on Moneypenny. Seriously, if you have any doubt, go watch Coel in "Mother Mary" and tell me you wouldn't love to see her defiantly flirt with Pattinson's James Bond.
Robert Pattinson's James Bond film, as of this writing, will release some time in 2028 with Denis Villeneuve as its director. Hopefully, we'll see one of these five astounding women play Moneypenny.