5 Years Ago Today: Anya Taylor-Joy Starred In A Visually Stunning Horror Movie

Filmmaker Edgar Wright's career arc leading up to "Last Night in Soho" — which debuted in theaters five years ago to the day — was interesting to witness. Starting in the late 1990s, he was a darling among Millennial nerds because he worked on "Spaced," the cult sitcom co-created by his frequent collaborator Simon Pegg. Wright then preceded to break out with 2004's "Shaun of the Dead," a film that seamlessly blends comedic zombie gore and 20-something anti-maturity malaise. From there, he directed 2007's "Hot Fuzz" and 2013's "The World's End" to round out his so-called Cornetto Trilogy, garnering even more acclaim. (See how we ranked Wright's Cornetto Trilogy movies here.)

Between "Hot Fuzz" and "The World's End," Wright also made the 2010 box office bomb "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," which was quick to attract a cult following that adores the film's savvy video game references and modern media-saturated thinking. After that, 2017's "Baby Driver" saw the director pivot into genre experimentation, with Wright drawing heavily from Walter Hill's "The Driver," one of his favorite movies. That brings us back to "Last Night in Soho," his stylish attempt to recreate a certain kind of "fallen woman" horror movie narrative, set in 1960s Swinging London, that was hip decades ago.

"Last Night in Soho" stars Thomasin McKenzie as Ellie, a modern-day fashion student who moves to London to study her craft ... and to flee the ghost of her dead mother, whom she can see in mirrors. Dorm life proves to be oppressive, though, so Ellie moves to an old flat to get a little peace. It's there that she begins having dreams about Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy), an aspiring young musician who moved to Soho back in the 1960s, only to be abused by a social system that victimizes women.