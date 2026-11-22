Why Wiress From The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping Looks So Familiar
This article contains spoilers for "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping."
The original "Hunger Games" raised the stakes for Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) by establishing that tributes from their home, District 12, have only ever won the Hunger Games twice in 74 years. That means they only have one mentor, the alcoholic Haymitch Abernathy (Woody Harrelson), unlike other Districts' tributes that have two mentors each.
"Hunger Games" author Suzanne Collins told the story of the first District 12 victor in "The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" — Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), who won the 10th Hunger Games decades before Katniss was born and then vanished. Now, "Sunrise on the Reaping" tells how Haymitch won his own Hunger Games.
Haymitch was at a disadvantage before he even entered the arena, since there were no District 12 victors available to mentor him. To address this issue, the Capitol "borrowed" victors from other districts and assigned them to mention Haymitch and his fellow District 12 tributes. Those mentors are Mags Flanagan (Lili Taylor) and Wiress (Maya Hawke), younger versions of characters who first appeared in the second "Hunger Games" film/book, "Catching Fire."
Wiress (played by Amanda Plummer back in "Catching Fire") isn't in the movie much, but "Hunger Games" fans will likely recognize the actress playing her. The daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, Maya Hawke is one of the more charming "nepo babies" to come out of recent Hollywood.
Hunger Games fans might recognize Maya Hawke from Stranger Things
Hawke has been acting in film and television since 2017, when she played Jo March in a BBC production of "Little Women." In 2019, she not only appeared in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" as "Flower Child," a member of the Manson family; she also got her big break. Hawkey joined "Stranger Things" in its third season as Robin Buckley, working alongside Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) at mall ice cream store Scoops Ahoy.
The season seems to set up Robin and Steve as a new romantic couple ... until she reveals she's not into guys! Despite the show taking place in the 1980s, though, Steve is cool with it. While Season 3 of "Stranger Things" tends to be remembered as one of its weaker outings, Robin was a great addition to the ensemble and Hawke returned as part of the main cast for the subsequent two seasons.
Hawke has also worked alongside her father. In historical miniseries "The Good Lord Bird," where Ethan Hawke starred as radical abolitionist John Brown, Maya Hawke played Brown's daughter, Annie. When Ethan Hawke directed the Flannery O'Connor biopic "Wildcat" in 2023, he cast Maya as the famed author.
Maya Hawke's other film roles include parts in Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City," Pixar sequel "Inside Out 2" as the voice of Anxiety, and a part in the upcoming "Magic: The Gathering" film. Hawke is also a singer-songwriter and has released four studio albums ("Blush," "Moss," "Chaos Angel," and "Maitreya Corso") as of 2026.
"The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" is now in theaters.