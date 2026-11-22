This article contains spoilers for "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping."

The original "Hunger Games" raised the stakes for Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) by establishing that tributes from their home, District 12, have only ever won the Hunger Games twice in 74 years. That means they only have one mentor, the alcoholic Haymitch Abernathy (Woody Harrelson), unlike other Districts' tributes that have two mentors each.

"Hunger Games" author Suzanne Collins told the story of the first District 12 victor in "The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" — Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), who won the 10th Hunger Games decades before Katniss was born and then vanished. Now, "Sunrise on the Reaping" tells how Haymitch won his own Hunger Games.

Haymitch was at a disadvantage before he even entered the arena, since there were no District 12 victors available to mentor him. To address this issue, the Capitol "borrowed" victors from other districts and assigned them to mention Haymitch and his fellow District 12 tributes. Those mentors are Mags Flanagan (Lili Taylor) and Wiress (Maya Hawke), younger versions of characters who first appeared in the second "Hunger Games" film/book, "Catching Fire."

Wiress (played by Amanda Plummer back in "Catching Fire") isn't in the movie much, but "Hunger Games" fans will likely recognize the actress playing her. The daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, Maya Hawke is one of the more charming "nepo babies" to come out of recent Hollywood.