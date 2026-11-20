MobLand Season 2 Finale Delivers The Show's Most Shocking Death Yet
This article contains spoilers for "MobLand" Season 2, Episode 10, "The Queen is Dead."
Just when you think the Harrigans might catch a break, things blow up in their face. This time, a car literally blew up in the face of Tom Hardy's Harry Da Souza and his daughter, Gina Da Souza (Teddie Allen), during a frenetic "MobLand" Season 2 finale which almost ended without anyone kicking the bucket. In the episode's final moments, however, we witness what is surely the most shocking death in the entire series, when Joanne Froggatt's Jan Da Souza gets blown sky high thanks to Anson Boon's Eddie Harrigan.
"Mobland" started life as a "Ray Donovan" spin-off, with Hardy set to play the English equivalent of Liev Schreiber's fixer — which he still sort of does. But his Harry is much darker, colder, and quietly ruthless. Alan Ritchson once compared playing Jack Reacher to playing an alligator waiting to strike. If that's true, then Hardy's Da Souza is a human nuclear warhead, sitting at the head of a ballistic missile and waiting to reduce the world to ashes. Thus far, despite the many challenges endured by the Harrigans in "MobLand" Season 2, he's managed to maintain his icy exterior. Now that his wife has gone up in flames, however, I get the feeling that reservoir of repressed rage is going to come flooding out in Season 3.
Season 2, Episode 10 has a deceptive title. When I first saw "The Queen is Dead" on the Paramount+ interface, I thought Maeve Harrigan's (Helen Mirren) days were numbered. But it turns out Jan was the one to pay the piper, and if anyone was going to go down in the season finale, she was surely the least deserving.
Jan receives an undeserved death in the MobLand Season 2 finale
Early on, "Mobland" Season 2 proved that it hadn't lost a step in comparison to the first run of episodes. It might even have outdone Season 1, thanks in large part to Johnny Flynn as villain Frankie Cooper, who has been a non-stop delight to watch as the flamboyant, psychopathic London gangster. But the show's been firing on all cylinders from the very first episode of Season 2, in which Pierce Brosnan's Conrad Harrigan dual-wielded his way through an entire gang at a race track.
Since then, we've seen the Harrigan crime family come close to collapse. A campaign of violence waged by Frankie at the behest of corrupt U.S. Ambassador Katherine "Kat" McAllister (Janet McTeer) almost wiped out the Harrigans for good. In the season finale, however, Harry Da Souza pulls off an impossibly brilliant plan to finally oust Kat and capture Frankie, all while restoring his criminal employers to their former glory. But there's an unsettling aspect to the whole thing. By the end of the episode, nobody has died, leaving you with a sense that something truly terrible is about to happen.
It does.
The final scene sees Harry pull up to Conrad's home in the Cotswolds, leaving Jan and Gina Da Souza in the car. While Harry's inside, Gina and Jan leave the car for a chat. Meanwhile, Eddie Harrigan plants Semtex under the passenger seat and is just about to hit the detonate button when he receives a call from Colin Morgan's Kelly "Mad Dog" O'Connor. Startled, he drops the detonator just as poor old Jan gets back in the car. Boom. Harry and Gina watch the brutal scene unfold before their eyes. Eddie is surely a dead man.
Eddie Harrigan's MobLand days are numbered
Jan Da Souza's only real crime (apart from shooting Alex Fine's Donnie) has been sticking around while Harry Da Souza and his criminal cohorts engage in ever more dangerous conduct. Otherwise, she's about as innocent as a "MobLand" character can be.
Now, with "MobLand" Season 3 already in production, the question becomes, what sort of fallout will we see from this shocking turn of events? Surely, Eddie isn't making it out alive. The walls are already closing in on the Harrigan scion, and this cockup seals the deal.
Episode 5 of "MobLand" Season 2 showcased the dark side of a "Star Trek" legend when Colm Meaney portrayed an Irish gangster by the name of Medusa. Eddie was sent to kill Medusa but ultimately failed to carry out the hit, forcing Harry to finish the job. Now, Medusa's son, Mad Dog, is out for revenge. But with Eddie now having killed Jan, he'll surely face Harry's wrath, too. Can he really survive the vengeful rage of both Harry and Mad Dog?
Meanwhile, there's Gina Da Souza, who has been teetering on the verge of embracing her father's criminal life all season. Jan's death will either push her away for good or prove to be her villain origin story. It might make for a decent storyline if Harry follows through on his promise to mentor Gina and turn her into a criminal force to be reckoned with. For now, we'll have to wait to see how things play out, but it's truly exciting to see "MobLand" continuing to be the best show it can be.