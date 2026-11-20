This article contains spoilers for "MobLand" Season 2, Episode 10, "The Queen is Dead."

Just when you think the Harrigans might catch a break, things blow up in their face. This time, a car literally blew up in the face of Tom Hardy's Harry Da Souza and his daughter, Gina Da Souza (Teddie Allen), during a frenetic "MobLand" Season 2 finale which almost ended without anyone kicking the bucket. In the episode's final moments, however, we witness what is surely the most shocking death in the entire series, when Joanne Froggatt's Jan Da Souza gets blown sky high thanks to Anson Boon's Eddie Harrigan.

"Mobland" started life as a "Ray Donovan" spin-off, with Hardy set to play the English equivalent of Liev Schreiber's fixer — which he still sort of does. But his Harry is much darker, colder, and quietly ruthless. Alan Ritchson once compared playing Jack Reacher to playing an alligator waiting to strike. If that's true, then Hardy's Da Souza is a human nuclear warhead, sitting at the head of a ballistic missile and waiting to reduce the world to ashes. Thus far, despite the many challenges endured by the Harrigans in "MobLand" Season 2, he's managed to maintain his icy exterior. Now that his wife has gone up in flames, however, I get the feeling that reservoir of repressed rage is going to come flooding out in Season 3.

Season 2, Episode 10 has a deceptive title. When I first saw "The Queen is Dead" on the Paramount+ interface, I thought Maeve Harrigan's (Helen Mirren) days were numbered. But it turns out Jan was the one to pay the piper, and if anyone was going to go down in the season finale, she was surely the least deserving.