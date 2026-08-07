Alan Ritchson Compares Reacher To A Specific Wild Animal – And It's Perfect [Set Visit]

Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher is a human tank; a crewneck-clad colossus capable of single-handedly defeating entire hit squads. But for Ritchson, he's also an alligator. During a "Reacher" Season 4 set visit attended by /Film, the actor spoke about his view of the character as a cold-blooded predator. But this isn't just about his formidable strength. As Ritchson explained, the alligator analogy actually stemmed from his own concerns about the character's lack of emotional expression.

"Reacher" debuted in 2022 and set Prime Video ratings records, thanks in no small part to Ritchson's performance in the lead. Every bit the 250-pound bruiser of Lee Child's beloved novels, the actor finally delivered a book-accurate Jack Reacher to fans who had previously had to make do with Tom Cruise's comparatively diminutive version. (Even Child had to admit that Cruise's casting in two Jack Reacher movies was a mistake.) It wasn't just his size that made Ritchson such a success in the lead role, though. The actor perfectly captured the laconic yet hyper-aware aura that makes the character so compelling, as well as absolutely nailing Reacher's atypical sense of humor. Still, for Ritchson himself, playing a man of so few words prompted significant anxiety.

Speaking during the set visit, the star explained how he would frequently call showrunner Nick Santora during the first season to express his concern that he wasn't doing enough in his scenes. As Ritchson explained, he would ask Santora, "Am I interesting? Is what I'm doing interesting? Because it feels like I'm doing so little, it feels unearned." The actor admitted to feeling "panicked" during Season 1. "I was like, 'This can't be interesting,'" he continued. But Santora had the perfect advice for his star: Jack Reacher is an alligator.