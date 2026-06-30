Tom Hardy's Mobland Future Seems Brighter After Initial Season 3 Shakeup
Insert your mafia joke here. I'll start: Paramount+ has made Tom Hardy an offer he couldn't refuse.
According to a new report, the embattled British actor is returning to the streaming series "Mobland" for Season 3, despite being fired from the show a month ago. Or quitting the show. Or just butting heads with the show's producers. The rumor mill surrounding this one was both chaotic and hazy, resulting in all kinds of conflicting messages across media both traditional and social. One thing was clear: The lead actor on the buzzy Paramount+ crime series was unhappy about something, or the producers were unhappy about him, and his return from far from certain.
Deadline reports that Hardy met with executive producer and showrunner Jez Butterworth and executive producer David Glasser, and the trio has buried the hatchet. The report also says that executive producer (and crime movie kingpin) Guy Ritchie was involved in helping end the showdown by arranging the sit-down with all aggrieved parties. Can we imagine them doing it in an Italian restaurant with a little too much space behind the toilet in the restroom? Once again, the "Godfather" jokes supply themselves here, but I'll spare you any further.
As it stands now, writing for "Mobland" Season 3 has resumed, with everyone assuming that Hardy will be back, alongside Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, keeping the show's core ensemble intact. The second season, which is largely finished, is expected to premiere at some point in 2026.
Paramount+ still hasn't officially greenlit Mobland Season 3
Hardy is notorious for his frequently thorny behavior on sets, which included being downright weird to his co-stars when he made his debut in "Star Trek: Nemesis" and clashing with just about everybody on the set of "Mad Max: Fury Road." But his star power and screen presence is undeniable, and it's difficult to imagine "Mobland" being one of the biggest hits on Paramount+ without his face in the little title selection box. After all, "Mobland" debuted to numbers second only to "Landman" for Paramount+ original shows, proving that male-driven tales of angsty tough guys are currently that streaming service's bread and butter.
Technically, Paramount+ hasn't given "Mobland" the official greenlight for a third season just yet, which also gives the streamer the opportunity to do the funniest thing possible. (Which they won't, because they need original breakout hits now more than ever — especially shows that aren't part of the Taylor Sheridan Universe.) Because of this, there is no timeline on "Mobland" Season 3 yet, and we can only guess about whether or not it'll be ready for a 2027 debut and that new (old) crown jewel of modern television: an annual season release.
But that's a guessing game for another day. Right now, all we know is that something went down on "Mobland" and everyone involved realized there was enough at stake to keep the show as intact as possible. And someone is probably going to tell the whole truth at a convention someday. And the IMDb trivia section for the show will have a fascinating new blurb.