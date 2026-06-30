Tom Hardy's Mobland Future Seems Brighter After Initial Season 3 Shakeup

Insert your mafia joke here. I'll start: Paramount+ has made Tom Hardy an offer he couldn't refuse.

According to a new report, the embattled British actor is returning to the streaming series "Mobland" for Season 3, despite being fired from the show a month ago. Or quitting the show. Or just butting heads with the show's producers. The rumor mill surrounding this one was both chaotic and hazy, resulting in all kinds of conflicting messages across media both traditional and social. One thing was clear: The lead actor on the buzzy Paramount+ crime series was unhappy about something, or the producers were unhappy about him, and his return from far from certain.

Deadline reports that Hardy met with executive producer and showrunner Jez Butterworth and executive producer David Glasser, and the trio has buried the hatchet. The report also says that executive producer (and crime movie kingpin) Guy Ritchie was involved in helping end the showdown by arranging the sit-down with all aggrieved parties. Can we imagine them doing it in an Italian restaurant with a little too much space behind the toilet in the restroom? Once again, the "Godfather" jokes supply themselves here, but I'll spare you any further.

As it stands now, writing for "Mobland" Season 3 has resumed, with everyone assuming that Hardy will be back, alongside Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, keeping the show's core ensemble intact. The second season, which is largely finished, is expected to premiere at some point in 2026.