Why Tom Hardy Was Fired From Paramount's MobLand Season 3

If there's been one major change in the movie and TV business in the last few decades, it's that nobody is truly irreplaceable. Producers and studio heads might still put up with a lot of nonsense if they have a financial incentive to do so, but at a certain point? A line can be crossed, and the show will go on — without the troublesome party, no matter how talented or profitable they may be.

Tom Hardy isn't exactly a stranger to this concept, but he's reportedly relearning this lesson the hard way after his usual antics have come to light on the set of "MobLand." The Paramount+ series debuted in early 2025 as (seemingly) the perfect Taylor Sheridan replacement after the "Yellowstone" creator's defection over to NBCUniversal. Starring Hardy as a fixer and cleanup man for a London crime family, the show seemed well on its way to a successful run at the top of the platform's streaming charts. Unfortunately, while Season 2 has already wrapped, it appears that a third season is no longer in the cards for Hardy.

In his latest The Puck newsletter, insider Matt Belloni reports that Hardy has been let go from the production of "MobLand" Season 3 as a result of a very difficult shoot on Season 2. Technically speaking, Paramount+ appears not to have picked up their contract option for their lead actor after allegations of habitually arriving to set late, butting heads with producers David Glasser and Jez Butterworth (the latter of whom even threatened to quit), attempting to change dialogue and give other script notes, and griping about this starring vehicle becoming more of an ensemble.

Apparently, things reached a point where Paramount decided it would be easier to move on from Hardy altogether in a stunning turn of events.