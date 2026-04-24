Rush Hour 4 In Trouble Amid Salary Disputes With Chris Tucker And Jackie Chan

It looks like another helping of gefilte fish might not be on the menu after all.

Fan and studio interest surrounding a possible fourth film in the buddy comedy/action franchise "Rush Hour" has remained a talking point ever since "Rush Hour 3" first arrived back in 2007. For those of us who practically came of age watching Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan's loudmouthed, raunchy, and frequently problematic crimefighting duo of Carter and Lee, it's always made a certain amount of sense for the hit blockbuster property to make a grand return. Then again, the Brett Ratner of it all has made such prospects unlikely ... until President Trump decided to get involved late last year and reportedly appealed to Paramount directly to let his buddy Ratner (who helmed Prime Video's "Melania" documentary/propaganda piece) get back behind the camera.

Maybe this is the universe's way of balancing things out once again? In a new report by The Puck, "Rush Hour 4" might not be in for such smooth sailing after all — and it's coming down to a major pay dispute between returning stars Tucker and Chan. Despite a planned production start this upcoming spring or summer, "Rush Hour 4" has been pushed back to September ("at the earliest," the report ominously notes) while questions linger regarding whether its producers actually have all its $100+ million funding secured. That includes the pesky problem that there currently are no deals for its A-list stars, who are ostensibly the entire reason for reviving this franchise to begin with. After making an estimated $20 million the last time around, Paramount is allegedly lowballing them at $8 million apiece; both initial offers were summarily rejected.

Oh, and making matters worse, it appears a very different Trump decision might be inadvertently muddying the waters even more.