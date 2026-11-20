This article contains spoilers for "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping."

"The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" adapts the story that fans have been waiting for since 2008, revealing how Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada), future mentor of Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence), became the victor of the 50th Hunger Games. Haymitch's games were even more brutal than usual: as a special "quarter quell" game, each of the twelve districts had to offer up four children, not two. (Haymitch ends up in the games after one of the two District 12 boys originally chosen tries to flee and then is shot.)

One of the District 12 kids "reaped" alongside Haymitch is Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace), the daughter of a candy shop owning family. A jewelry collector, Maysilee is the original owner of the Mockingjay pin that Katniss eventually comes to wear during the "Hunger Games" trilogy.

Now, this being a prequel where Haymitch's victory (as pyrrhic as it is) is assured, you should go into "Sunrise on the Reaping" knowing Maysilee doesn't walk out of that arena. Grace actually plays two roles in the film, the other being Maysilee's twin sister, Merrilee. Once Haymitch returns, during Maysilee's funeral, he has to see the very same face of the girl he failed.

Viewers, too, might recognize Maysilee and Merrilee's shared face. Mckenna Grace is a prolific young actress with many film and TV (including voiceover) roles to her name. In just the past few years, she appeared in "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" as paranormal activity hunter Lisa, Clara in the Colleen Hoover adaptation "Regretting You," and Hannah Thurman in "Scream 7." Those recent roles only scratch the surface of her acting resume.