Why Maysilee Donner From The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping Looks So Familiar
This article contains spoilers for "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping."
"The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" adapts the story that fans have been waiting for since 2008, revealing how Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada), future mentor of Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence), became the victor of the 50th Hunger Games. Haymitch's games were even more brutal than usual: as a special "quarter quell" game, each of the twelve districts had to offer up four children, not two. (Haymitch ends up in the games after one of the two District 12 boys originally chosen tries to flee and then is shot.)
One of the District 12 kids "reaped" alongside Haymitch is Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace), the daughter of a candy shop owning family. A jewelry collector, Maysilee is the original owner of the Mockingjay pin that Katniss eventually comes to wear during the "Hunger Games" trilogy.
Now, this being a prequel where Haymitch's victory (as pyrrhic as it is) is assured, you should go into "Sunrise on the Reaping" knowing Maysilee doesn't walk out of that arena. Grace actually plays two roles in the film, the other being Maysilee's twin sister, Merrilee. Once Haymitch returns, during Maysilee's funeral, he has to see the very same face of the girl he failed.
Viewers, too, might recognize Maysilee and Merrilee's shared face. Mckenna Grace is a prolific young actress with many film and TV (including voiceover) roles to her name. In just the past few years, she appeared in "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" as paranormal activity hunter Lisa, Clara in the Colleen Hoover adaptation "Regretting You," and Hannah Thurman in "Scream 7." Those recent roles only scratch the surface of her acting resume.
McKenna Grace's credits range from Disney Channel to Mike Flanagan
Born in 2006, Mckenna Grace is a recently graduated child actress; her first acting role was on the 2012 Disney XD series "Crash and Bernstein." Soon after she had a part on soap opera "The Young and the Restless" from 2013 to 2015 as Faith Newman. Her breakout film role was in 2017 Chris Evans vehicle "Gifted," where she played young math prodigy Mary Adler.
In the late 2010s, Grace found a niche playing child versions of main characters. She played young Tonya Harding in "I, Tonya," young Carol Danvers in "Captain Marvel," a young Sabrina Spellman in one episode of "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," and starred in Mike Flanagan's miniseries "The Haunting of Hill House" as a young version of Kate Siegel's character Theo Crain. This means she's played young versions of Margot Robbie, Brie Larson, and Kiernan Shipka. (Grace, who played Paige Swanson on sitcom "Young Sheldon," has said she envisions Reese Witherspoon as the adult version of that character.)
From 2021 to 2022, during Seasons 4 and 5 of "The Handmaid's Tale," Grace played Esther Keyes, the abused teenage wife of a much older man. This role earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series. 2021 was also the year that Grace starred in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" as Phoebe Spangler, later reprising the role in 2024's "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire."
One of Grace's voiceover roles was playing a young version of Daphne Blake in the 2020 animated "Scooby Doo!" film "Scoob!" Fresh off of "Sunrise on the Reaping," she's going to play Daphne again, this time in live-action, in the upcoming TV series "Scooby Doo: Origins" due out in 2027.
"The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" is playing in theaters.