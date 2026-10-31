All 4 Colleen Hoover Movies, Ranked

This article contains a discussion of domestic abuse.

Colleen Hoover is not a good writer. Sorry if that makes you mad, but I'm right. After self-publishing books like "Slammed" starting in 2012, Hoover somehow gained national recognition — due in large part to the success to the success of, well, the trilogy she kicked off with "Slammed" — and got noticed by Atria Books, which noticed her sales were incredibly high and republished said trilogy. The rest, as they say, is history. Hoover became a mainstay of a subsection of the social media app TikTok known as "BookTok," and books like "It Ends With Us," its sequel "It Starts With Us," "Ugly Love," "November 9," "Regretting You," "Verity," and "Reminders of Him" all became legitimate best-sellers. On the one hand, people aren't reading very much anymore, so this should be a good thing. Unfortunately, Hoover's work is dull, poorly executed, and relies on genuinely absurd melodrama and irrational human behavior.

While my disdain for Hoover's work — which I don't even think is good enough to be sold at airports, honestly — is all well and good, I do think that middling-to-bad books can become legitimately fun movies. "The Housemaid" by Freida McFadden is sort of a slog, but Paul Feig's campy film adaptation is a delight, as is his similarly successful take on Darcey Bell's "A Simple Favor." So how are the Hoover adaptations? As of this writing, four movies based on Hoover's books have proven to be massive box office success stories, despite some ugly real-life drama involved with the inaugural adaptation ... and quality varies drastically. Here are all four of Colleen Hoover's movie adaptations, ranked from worst to, well, least bad.