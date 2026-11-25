One of the best Spock-forward episodes of the "Star Trek" franchise, "Yesteryear," is hidden deep in "Star Trek: The Animated Series." The show ran for two seasons from 1973 to 1974, and it is, in some ways, superior to "Star Trek: The Original Series." At the very least, because it's a 30-minute program, it's the more efficient show, having to tell similarly expansive sci-fi stories in half the time of "The Original Series."

Case in point: "Yesteryear" sees Kirk (William Shatner) and Spock (Leonard Nimoy) conducting time travel experiments with the Guardian of Forever, a living, stone-like time portal previously seen in the franchise-changing "Original Series" episode "The City on the Edge of Forever." After a sojourn to the past, though, something seems to have gone wrong with causality, and history has altered. No one can remember Spock, and an Andorian man has replaced him as the first officer of the USS Enterprise. This is a new, unfamiliar timeline.

Kirk and Spock look up the historical records in this new timeline and find that its version of Spock died at age seven back on Vulcan, poisoned by a catlike beast called a le-matya. Spock recalls, however, being saved from the le-matya by a cousin named Selek. Upon reflection, Kirk realizes that this mysterious Selek was likely Spock, having come from the future. The pair logically deduce that Spock needs to go back in time, pose as Selek, and save his seven-year-old self from a monster.

But the drama of "Yesteryear" delves deeper than a mere rescue mission. Indeed, the episode transforms into a thoughtful character piece about the decisions we make as children and the people we become as a result.