The First Draft Of Star Trek: The Next Generation's 'Bible' Had A Major Character Problem

The original character sheet released during the audition period for "Star Trek: The Next Generation" — handily printed in Larry Nemecek's valuable sourcebook "The Star Trek the Next Generation Companion" — is a hoot for Trekkies. The sheet was penned by show creator Gene Roddenberry and producer David Gerrold in December of 1986, and it contained multiple striking character differences than what ended up on the show. For one, Captain Jean-Luc Picard was originally named Julian. Wesley Crusher was a teenage girl named Leslie. Data was to be played by an Asian actor. Also Lieutenant Tasha Yar was going to be a Latina security officer named Macha Hernandez.

At the same time that the character sheets were being authored, the "Next Generation" series bible was being written. According to the oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," Gerrold would come up with ideas for said bible, and Roddenberry would add ideas and codify everything into something that matched his vision. It's important to remember that Gene Roddenberry was eager to retain as much control as possible over "Star Trek: The Next Generation," as he had been recently been barred from working on the second, third, and fourth "Star Trek" movies. His peaceful vision of the future, then, was not to be tampered with. Part of Roddenberry's vision was a show that featured no interpersonal conflict. In the future, Roddenberry felt, everyone should get along, and problems should be solved by a group who always works well together.

This, unfortunately, led to a bible full of characters that were deeply isolated from one another. No one had bad relationships because no one had relationships at all. Longtime Trek writer D.C. Fontana went on record about this curious character deficiency.