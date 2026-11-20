5 Best New Movies And Shows To Stream This Weekend On Netflix, HBO Max, Paramount Plus, And More (Nov. 20-22)
It's almost Thanksgiving, and as you prepare to fly home (well, depending on if planes are allowed in the sky when you need to do that), you might be feeling a weird sense of dread about sleeping in your parent's house next to their dusty Peloton on your old Spider-Man sheets. Why not binge-watch some stuff to deal with those feelings?
I've got you covered. There's a handful of new releases coming to major streaming platforms this week, and honestly? This is a pretty good handful. While major titles like "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" captivate people who decide to head to a movie theater and hang out there for a few hours, maybe you're looking for a scenario where you don't have to wear real pants and can pause whatever you're watching whenever the fancy strikes you. From one of the biggest horror hits in recent memory to the final season of a mystery box series to an offbeat biopic helmed by a Canadian comedy favorite, here are five movies or shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, Peacock, or HBO Max over November 20-22, 2026.
Obsession (Netflix)
Besides the creepypasta horror hit "Backrooms," "Obsession" is the other film credited with keeping the horror genre young and fresh in 2026 — and it's not just because Kane Parsons and Curry Barker, the respective directors of those films, were born in 2005 and 1999. (As someone born in 1990, I admittedly do think about that a lot.) "Obsession," which is now available to watch on Netflix, and was completely devised by Barker, tells the story of Baron "Bear" Bailey (Michael Johnston), a young man carrying a torch for his platonic friend Nikki Freeman (Inde Navarrette, who may just end up earning an Oscar nod in 2027). After using a weird artifact called the One Wish Willow that he finds at an oddities store trying to get Nikki a gift, Bear wishes that Nikki would love him more than anything in the world ... and boy, does he get his wish.
Not only does Nikki really love Bear after the One Wish Willow takes effect, she seems unable to leave his side or focus on anything else — as if she's under some sort of hypnotic spell. "Obsession" is a dark, unsettling, and tightly directed horror film that interrogates Nikki's agency, Bear's distinct role in his own downfall, and what happens when you want someone to love you without actually knowing how they feel in the first place. "Obsession" is innovative, compelling, and one of the most popular movies in recent memory — and now, it's on Netflix.
Yellowjackets Season 4 Premiere (Paramount+)
When we last saw the titular Yellowjackets — a teenage soccer team stranded in the Canadian wilderness after a plane crash nearly two years prior — during the Showtime series' penultimate season in 2025, the teenagers in that wilderness were on the precipice of being rescued in the late 1990s. Meanwhile, in the more modern timeline, their adult counterparts are still trying to cover up whatever happened out in those woods. Now, in the fourth and final season (which earned a solid review right here at /Film), there are three timelines: one where the teenagers finish out their time in the wilderness, one after they've been rescued and dropped back into their "normal" lives in New Jersey, and that adult one, where all hell threatens to break loose as Shauna Shipman (Melanie Lynskey) continues to break bad after absolutely losing her s**t in Season 3.
Jasmin Savoy Brown, Liv Hewson, Sophie Thatcher, Sammi Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, and Sophie Nélisse make up the core of the teenage cast, while in the adult one, the always wonderful Lynskey is joined by Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, and even Oscar winner Hilary Swank (after former adult actors Lauren Ambrose, Juliette Lewis, and Simone Kessell exited at various points, though it's easy to imagine that they could reappear in Season 4 flashbacks at some point). As someone who's been watching this puzzle box show since the very beginning, I'll admit I have substantive doubts about "Yellowjackets" landing the plane (and it's not like its track record with these things is pretty great, if you consider the pun), but I'll definitely be watching Season 4 following its premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime on November 20, with new episodes airing weekly.
Tony (HBO Max)
To call "Tony" a biopic feels ... sort of misleading. Directed by Matt Johnson (who recently wowed comedy nerds, a term I use affectionately, with "Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie" and cut his teeth on another biopic of sorts, "Blackberry"), the film follows a young Anthony Bourdain, played by the wry, excellent Dominic Sessa, as he learns a thing or two about life and proper oyster-shucking technique during a fateful summer in Providence, Rhode Island. Alongside a chef who never gets a proper name (Antonio Banderas) and who owns a small seafood place called "The Flagship," the titular Tony, who keeps insisting he's not an aspiring culinary expert but a writer with a fellowship (not true), pursues the girl of his dreams — photographer Nancy (Emilia Jones) — and gets into trouble with his fellow chef Sal (Leo Woodall) as he tries to figure out who he is and what he wants out of this experience.
I didn't love "Tony" as much as many of my peers (see: /Film's own Bill Bria's review of the movie), but if you mentally remove the Bourdain of it all from the film and enjoy it as a showcase for Sessa's talents and Johnson's comedic timing, you'll probably get way more mileage out of this fresh, generally fun film. "Tony" is on HBO Max now, which makes sense, as its studio, A24, tends to premiere its movies there when they come to streaming.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 (Disney+)
Author Rick Riordan co-created the Disney+ series "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" for Disney+ along with Jonathan E. Steinberg ("Jericho"), and whether you're a fan of Riordan's original books, enjoyed the short-lived "Percy Jackson" film franchise, or have been waiting for this show to return since Season 2 concluded back in January of 2026, you'll be happy to hear that Season 3 premiered on Disney+ on November 20. In the inaugural season released in late 2023, the action follows the plot of Riordan's novel "The Lightning Thief" and sees the titular Percy, played by Walker Scobell, discovering that not only are Greek gods real, he has magical powers and can learn how to wield them at a place called Camp Half-Blood. After using the Empire State Building to reach Olympus at the end of Season 1, Season 2 catches up with Percy during the events of Riordan's book "The Sea of Monsters," which brings a bunch of elements of "The Odyssey" into play.
So, what about Season 3? It's set to follow Riordan's third novel, "The Titan's Curse," where Percy has to face off against Kronos and his army to rescue the goddess Artemis (Dafne Keen) and his friend Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries). The first two episodes of Season 3 dropped on Disney+ on November 20, with two episodes debuting every Friday throughout its run.
Alien: Romulus (Peacock)
"Alien: Romulus" came out in 2024, and now, it's available to stream on Peacock. Fede Álvarez's entry into the storied "Alien" franchise features tons of rising stars like Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson (who's gearing up to play the son of the late "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe), Spike Fearn, and Isabela Merced, and as it unfolds, we see half a dozen young colonists trying to navigate the deep recesses of space and finding dangerous creatures inside of an old space station. As orphan Marie Raines "Rain" Carradine (Spaeny) gathers the crew, including her adopted android brother Andy (Jonsson), her ex-boyfriend Tyler (Archie Renaux), his pregnant sister Kay (Merced), their cousin Bjorn (Fearn), and his adoptive sister Navarro (Aileen Wu), they encounter enemies left and right, leaving them shaken and fighting for their lives as they try to reach safety.
When it comes to "Alien" movies, mileage may vary, but "Romulus" is a legitimately great entry to the property. (Just look at that unbelievable cast!) It's also streaming on Peacock now, so the movie can creep you out from the comfort of your own home.