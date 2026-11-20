Besides the creepypasta horror hit "Backrooms," "Obsession" is the other film credited with keeping the horror genre young and fresh in 2026 — and it's not just because Kane Parsons and Curry Barker, the respective directors of those films, were born in 2005 and 1999. (As someone born in 1990, I admittedly do think about that a lot.) "Obsession," which is now available to watch on Netflix, and was completely devised by Barker, tells the story of Baron "Bear" Bailey (Michael Johnston), a young man carrying a torch for his platonic friend Nikki Freeman (Inde Navarrette, who may just end up earning an Oscar nod in 2027). After using a weird artifact called the One Wish Willow that he finds at an oddities store trying to get Nikki a gift, Bear wishes that Nikki would love him more than anything in the world ... and boy, does he get his wish.

Not only does Nikki really love Bear after the One Wish Willow takes effect, she seems unable to leave his side or focus on anything else — as if she's under some sort of hypnotic spell. "Obsession" is a dark, unsettling, and tightly directed horror film that interrogates Nikki's agency, Bear's distinct role in his own downfall, and what happens when you want someone to love you without actually knowing how they feel in the first place. "Obsession" is innovative, compelling, and one of the most popular movies in recent memory — and now, it's on Netflix.