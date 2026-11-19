"What are we capable of when our darkest urges are given not only a voice, but also a stage on which to use it? And can you ever really go back once you've seen what's underneath?" asked Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson in the pitch deck for their thriller series "Yellowjackets," claiming this would be the central question driving their show. As "Yellowjackets" debuts its fourth and final season, its answer comes due.

Set in both the late 1990s and early 2020s, "Yellowjackets" follows the aftermath of a plane crash that was taking the Wiskayok, New Jersey Yellowjackets soccer team across the country to a national championship. The teenage survivors descend into a barbarity, cannibalism, and pagan ritual across 19 months stranded in the Canadian wilderness. In their present, their now middle-aged selves reckon with old wounds coming unsealed.

"Yellowjackets" returns from a third season that hit some stumbling blocks. The departure of Juliette Lewis in particular was a hard void to fill, even if the show is trying with the introduction of Hilary Swank as an adult counterpart to Yellowjacket Melissa (Jenna Burgess). But the season ended on a high note.

In the Season 3 finale, "Full Circle," Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) uses a salvaged satellite phone to call for rescue. With help's imminent arrival in the Wilderness, the Yellowjackets must scramble to tie up loose ends. In the present, Taissa (Tawny Cypress) and Misty (Christina Ricci), fed up with cleaning Shauna's (Melanie Lynskey) messes, are planning to kill her — until Melissa puts the spotlight on the Yellowjackets again.

Paramount+ has only shared the first two (out of ten) episodes of "Yellowjackets" Season 4 for review. Going off that extremely limited view of the season, the ride is steady enough so far.