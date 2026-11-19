Yellowjackets Season 4 Review: The Survival Thriller's Final Episodes Answer A Big Question
"What are we capable of when our darkest urges are given not only a voice, but also a stage on which to use it? And can you ever really go back once you've seen what's underneath?" asked Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson in the pitch deck for their thriller series "Yellowjackets," claiming this would be the central question driving their show. As "Yellowjackets" debuts its fourth and final season, its answer comes due.
Set in both the late 1990s and early 2020s, "Yellowjackets" follows the aftermath of a plane crash that was taking the Wiskayok, New Jersey Yellowjackets soccer team across the country to a national championship. The teenage survivors descend into a barbarity, cannibalism, and pagan ritual across 19 months stranded in the Canadian wilderness. In their present, their now middle-aged selves reckon with old wounds coming unsealed.
"Yellowjackets" returns from a third season that hit some stumbling blocks. The departure of Juliette Lewis in particular was a hard void to fill, even if the show is trying with the introduction of Hilary Swank as an adult counterpart to Yellowjacket Melissa (Jenna Burgess). But the season ended on a high note.
In the Season 3 finale, "Full Circle," Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) uses a salvaged satellite phone to call for rescue. With help's imminent arrival in the Wilderness, the Yellowjackets must scramble to tie up loose ends. In the present, Taissa (Tawny Cypress) and Misty (Christina Ricci), fed up with cleaning Shauna's (Melanie Lynskey) messes, are planning to kill her — until Melissa puts the spotlight on the Yellowjackets again.
Paramount+ has only shared the first two (out of ten) episodes of "Yellowjackets" Season 4 for review. Going off that extremely limited view of the season, the ride is steady enough so far.
Yellowjackets Season 4 fractures the timeline even more
It's been a nail-biting wait for the return of "Yellowjackets," especially knowing since last October this would be the end of the show. I'll admit I've been counting down the weeks for Season 4, yet when I first received those screeners, I held off for several days. Suddenly the reality of the show ending, and the risk of it disappointing, became too real.
As previously confirmed by the creators, "Yellowjackets" Season 4 is the most structurally complex season yet. Now there are three parallel timelines, as we see play out in these first two episodes. The adult Yellowjackets are still in one story, but the teens are in two. Instead of depicting their rescue and readjustment in chronological order, Season 4 cuts back and forth between their last days in the wilderness and their first days back in Wiskoyak. Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) is taking lead as the one keeping the other Yellowjackets on script — she does grow up to be a lawyer and politician, after all.
Knowing "Yellowjackets" was originally planned for five seasons, it's tempting to consider if this new structure is a way to cram the remainder of the 1990s timeline into one densely-packed season. Indeed, we see very little of the Wilderness timeline in these first two episodes, which will frustrate some since that's still the most exciting storyline. It's got the running clock, as the Yellowjackets have to get their stories and evidence straight without knowing exactly when help is arriving, and the biggest mysteries, since we know that a few more of the Yellowjackets are going to die in the time gap.
Yellowjackets Season 4 delivers stories fans have speculated about for years
"Yellowjackets" Season 3 previously skipped months ahead of Season 2's cliffhanger ending. Watching the Season 4 premiere, with the Yellowjackets recuperating in a hospital, you might think the show has done so again. After all, Season 3 ended with Nat calling for help, so it's not a huge jump. Plus, is there any more story to tell in the Wilderness? Indeed there is, because the last minutes cut back and forth to violence still unseen. But is it wise to fall back on the "keep the audience waiting" trick in your last season?
Opening on the immediate post-rescue timeline, though, delivers on a promise the show has made since the beginning. Since we've known from the jump that some of the team makes it home, the show invites you to imagine what will happen when that moment arrives. How will they adjust to seeing their old parents and peers again, who have no idea what their daughters and friends faced for 19 months? The Season 4 premiere finally introduces many of the characters' parents, and sets up a season exploring the Yellowjackets' home lives, like what made them into the people they were before the Wilderness.
How does the 1990s timeline bridge to the 2020s one? How do the Yellowjackets assimilate to suburban mundanity? How will they handle the unwanted public spotlight that flattens them into sainted heroes but also piles on the salacious theories of what they did to survive? How do they cover up any and all investigations into their crimes that still remain buried as of 2022? "Yellowjackets" Season 4 is on track to deliver all those answers and, so far, they appear promising.
Yellowjackets' strengths are unabated in Season 4
As for the 2020s timeline, the premiere picks up with Melissa, catching up to where she went after running off in Season 3 Episode 9 "How The Story Ends." The show still hasn't quite overcome what a narrative patch her introduction was back in Season 3. Now, though, she is at least giving the present day timeline a villain and conflict uniting the other Yellowjackets, something the show has struggled with after Season 1.
The adult timeline of "Yellowjackets" is often best when the leads are together. In Season 4, they're sharing a united front early on instead of converging mid-season. Let's also just say that how Melissa re-inserts herself into her old friends' lives fits the absurdist black comedy the show excels at, and it's looking like it could be an impetus for the Yellowjackets to finally earn a public reckoning.
Conversely, the teen timeline looks like it might be splitting the girls up as they slot back into their old, separate lives without the Wilderness binding them together. But the teen timeline actors, who've always held the show up through peaks and valleys, remain as strong as ever.
Shauna's (Sophie Nélisse) brief reign as the Wilderness' cannibal Antler Queen is over, and she's not happy about it. She says very little as her anger stews; she's cowed and quiet, but not regretful. Episode 2 focuses mostly on Shauna, and the very beginning of how she's going to force herself into a box of domestic tranquility for two decades — a box that her middle-aged self is breaking out of. Shauna's mask is off again and it's scary, and also incredible how Melanie Lynskey makes her sweet, high-pitched voice sound as cold and sharp as an icicle.
Yellowjackets Season 4 promises a character study of reassimiliation
The show's usual MVPs remain Sophie Thatcher in the teen timeline — Natalie is the one Yellowjacket not returning to a happy home — and Christina Ricci in the adult timeline. Misty's manically planning to stage Shauna's suicide brings out her unhinged comic relief side; no one can do a wide-eyed, violent smile like Ricci.
Yet, dialogue is a mixed bag. There's plenty of clever and cutting lines, but a bit too much hand-holding exposition recaps, as well. The killer soundtrack of "Yellowjackets," though, remains on point, bringing out '90s favorites like Nirvana and Depeche Mode for montage sequences. The most striking needle drop is in Episode 2, when Shauna is walking alone at night (a genuinely eerie shot) to Portishead's "Wandering Star."
Blunt yet clever visual storytelling is on the menu in these episodes, too. Take Lottie (Courtney Eaton) sitting in a hospital exam room where the wall is painted with a forest full of Disney-like animals, a reminder of her abandoned Wilderness home. Continuing on from a dream sequence in Season 3 Episode 8's "A Normal Boring Life," Season 4 Episode 2 uses a grocery store as the ultimate setting of modern normality (the contrast, of course, is that the Yellowjackets had to fight and scavenge for their food in the Wilderness).
Shauna is surrounded by seemingly innocuous reminders of her last 19 months as the group's butcher (in more ways than one), like sliced deli meat or a dead deer (crowned with antlers) being sliced up as roadkill. If this season can stick the landing, the legacy of "Yellowjackets" should be stronger than Shauna's as the Antler Queen.
/Film Rating: 7 out of 10
"Yellowjackets" Season 4 premieres on Paramount+ on Friday, November 20, 2026.