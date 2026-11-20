Yellowjackets Season 4 Premiere Adds One Of The Show's Biggest Missing Characters
This article contains spoilers for "Yellowjackets" Season 4 Episode 1 "Hivemind."
The "Yellowjackets" Season 4 marketing campaign has leaned hard on Alanis Morissette's song "Ironic," featuring it in both trailers for the season. A bunch of teenagers stuck in the wilderness for months are finally rescued, but they're all unhappy to be going home for one reason or another? Yeah, that's about as ironic as rain on your wedding day.
The fourth and final season has debuted (read /Film's review here) and it jumps ahead from Season 3's cliffhanger ending when Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) got an SOS call out of the Wilderness. In "Hivemind," the survivors are recovering in a Canadian hospital and, about halfway through the episode, they reunite with their parents. This introduces us to Shauna's (Sophie Nélisse) mother (Gabrielle Miller, who definitely looks convincing as the mother of a woman who grows up to be Melanie Lynskey).
Besides her parents being divorced, "Yellowjackets" has given us precious little information about Shauna's childhood home life. The first stretch of Season 1 episodes offered glimpses into some of the Yellowjackets' earlier childhoods, but not Shauna's. That has generated lots of "Fellowjacket" fan speculation, from fanfiction to forum posts, about what Shauna's mom is like. Shauna is the lead in the "Yellowjackets" ensemble, and her arc begins with her feeling invisible (including next to her best friend) before she becomes a tyrant in the Wilderness.
Information on Shauna's parents has felt like a missing piece to her character, especially since motherhood is also an essential theme for both iterations of Shauna. She was pregnant, from her future husband Jeff, while stuck in the Wilderness. In "Yellowjackets" Season 2, she suffered a stillbirth, during which she slipped into an extremely lucid dream of her teammates cannibalizing her newborn son.
Yellowjackets Season 4 sets up more time with the team's parents
The death of Shauna's baby shapes every part of her life afterward, from her desire to make everyone else miserable in the 1990s timeline to how, in the present day story, she keeps her daughter Callie (Sarah Desjardins) at arm's length. (Season 3 episode "Them's The Brakes" features teen Shauna experiencing a vision of her son still alive. Scored like "Rosemary's Baby," it's also the only time in Season 3 that Shauna looks truly happy.)
Now, "Yellowjackets" Season 4 can complete the puzzle by showing Shauna's relationship with her own mother. We don't get much of Mrs. Shipman in this episode, granted, but she seems naturally relieved to see her daughter is still alive. (That automatically makes her a better parent than Natalie's mom, who doesn't even bother to show up.) Shauna spends most of the episode silent and scowling. When doctors notice her medical exams suggest she's given birth recently, she clams up and denies it. Her mother notices Shauna was talking with an OB/GYN, though, and appears to put the pieces together.
"Hivemind" ends with the Yellowjackets and their parents on a plane back home to New Jersey, recreating a glimpse of their rescue seen in Season 2 premiere "Friends, Romans, Countrymen." At least some of the parents will be big supporting players this season; you don't do stunt casting like Molly Ringwald as Van's (Liv Hewson) mother if she was just (barely) going to be in this one episode. So, how will the Shipman household readjust now that Shauna's back? We'll find out, but that's not the only lingering question about Shauna.
Yellowjackets Season 4 avoids Season 3's worst sin
When we last saw Shauna at the end of Season 3, she was freshly crowned as the Antler Queen. In "Hivemind," her face is horribly bruised and swollen. How'd that happen?
"Hivemind" might have you thinking the show is going to skip over the Yellowjackets' final days in the Wilderness. Instead, "Yellowjackets" Season 4 breaks down the show's fractured timeline even further, because the lead-up to the girls' rescue and their first days back home are being told in parallel. The very last scene of "Hivemind" features Natalie, having just made the SOS call, running back to the Yellowjackets' camp and exclaiming "what the f***?" at the sight waiting for her there, promising the show has more story to tell of the Wilderness.
At the very least, "Yellowjackets" Season 4 isn't repeating the major sin of Season 3. Season 2 ended with the Yellowjackets' cabin shelter burning down in the dead of winter. Then, Season 3 jumped over that cliffhanger months ahead to spring, where they'd already built new shelter and had pulled back on their descent into cannibalism and ritual. Just like that, the show skipped past the roughest stretch of the team's survival.
It was too big a jump. "Hivemind" — which pointedly features the survivors staying silent as they're grilled about what happened during their time stranded — delights in keeping the audience in suspense, almost like it wants you to think the show is again resolving a cliffhanger by leaping past it. Is holding out too clever by half? Or is this the most efficient way to keep the show's Wilderness thrills until the end while also delivering long-awaited stories like the Yellowjackets reuniting with their parents?
"Yellowjackets" Season 4 is streaming on Paramount+, with new episodes dropping on Fridays.