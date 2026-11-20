This article contains spoilers for "Yellowjackets" Season 4 Episode 1 "Hivemind."

The "Yellowjackets" Season 4 marketing campaign has leaned hard on Alanis Morissette's song "Ironic," featuring it in both trailers for the season. A bunch of teenagers stuck in the wilderness for months are finally rescued, but they're all unhappy to be going home for one reason or another? Yeah, that's about as ironic as rain on your wedding day.

The fourth and final season has debuted (read /Film's review here) and it jumps ahead from Season 3's cliffhanger ending when Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) got an SOS call out of the Wilderness. In "Hivemind," the survivors are recovering in a Canadian hospital and, about halfway through the episode, they reunite with their parents. This introduces us to Shauna's (Sophie Nélisse) mother (Gabrielle Miller, who definitely looks convincing as the mother of a woman who grows up to be Melanie Lynskey).

Besides her parents being divorced, "Yellowjackets" has given us precious little information about Shauna's childhood home life. The first stretch of Season 1 episodes offered glimpses into some of the Yellowjackets' earlier childhoods, but not Shauna's. That has generated lots of "Fellowjacket" fan speculation, from fanfiction to forum posts, about what Shauna's mom is like. Shauna is the lead in the "Yellowjackets" ensemble, and her arc begins with her feeling invisible (including next to her best friend) before she becomes a tyrant in the Wilderness.

Information on Shauna's parents has felt like a missing piece to her character, especially since motherhood is also an essential theme for both iterations of Shauna. She was pregnant, from her future husband Jeff, while stuck in the Wilderness. In "Yellowjackets" Season 2, she suffered a stillbirth, during which she slipped into an extremely lucid dream of her teammates cannibalizing her newborn son.