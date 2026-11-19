Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Cut Daredevil Crossover Revealed In Official Photo Ahead Of Re-Release
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" broke box office records, cementing Spidey as a reliable draw at a time when most other superhero movies aren't bringing in the crowds like the used to. Now, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have decided to re-release the movie for the holiday season, complete with previously unseen footage that will reintroduce a cut Daredevil crossover. We just got a sneak peek at that same crossover via a picture posted to Claire Temple actor Rosario Dawson's Instagram.
Temple originally appeared in Netflix's "Daredevil" series before becoming a mainstay in that small-screen universe. The nurse not only tended to Charlie Cox's Daredevil but also his fellow Defenders: Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, Mike Colter's Luke Cage, and Finn Jones' Iron Fist. (Temple didn't appear in Jon Bernthal's "The Punisher" series.) Alas, the Netflix series were all canceled by early 2019. Since then, Cox's Matt Murdock has returned in the Disney+ show "Daredevil: Born Again," in addition to making a brief cameo in 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
Originally, "Brand New Day" also featured a crossover with the erstwhile Netflix "Daredevil" series. Sadly, a scene that featured Temple was removed from the final cut prior to its debut in July 2026. Now, however, that scene has been reinstated for the extended cut, awkwardly titled "Spider-Man: [Brand New] Brand New Day," which hits theaters on December 4, 2026.
Rosario Dawson returns as Claire Temple in the Spider-Man: Brand New Day re-release
Per The Hollywood Reporter, "Spider-Man: [Brand New] Brand New Day" features 10 minutes of extra footage, most of which remains a mystery. One thing we do know, however, is that Rosario Dawson's Claire Temple cameo has been reinstated.
The actor took to Instagram to post a photo from the scene in question, which shows Temple standing alongside Tom Holland's Spider-Man inside a hospital room. This clearly takes place at the end of the movie, following Spidey's tumultuous final showdown with Sadie Sink's Jean Grey. Beyond that, however, Dawson didn't reveal much about what happens in the footage. "So excited to enjoy this record-breaking movie on the big screen," she wrote in her caption."[...] with an extended cut of new scenes and surprises... Ahhhh!"
Dawson previously revealed how she felt about being cut from "Brand New Day," saying that she had a BTS post ready to go about her time on-set that she ultimately had to scrap. Clearly, the actor was disappointed, which isn't surprising considering "Brand New Day" absolutely ruled the box office. Still, as she said at the time (via Variety) "Because everybody's in it, it still means that my character is somewhere in that same universe, and I really love that. So, I hope I get to be Claire again." Now, with her footage being added back into the movie for the re-release, she has even more reason to be hopeful.
Will Rosario Dawson return to the MCU after the Spider-Man: Brand New Day re-release?
With Rosario Dawson's Claire Temple appearing in the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" re-release, the question becomes whether she'll show up again as the Marvel Cinematic Universe enters its next phase. As of now, "Daredevil: Born Again" has been canceled at Disney+, which means the upcoming third season will be its last. Thus far, Claire Temple hasn't appeared in the revival series, but there have been a few oblique references to a friendly nurse. Whether she'll show up in "Born Again" Season 3 remains unclear, but it wouldn't be surprising if she did.
With the show having been axed, however, Temple's MCU future remains even more uncertain. Perhaps if we get a fifth Tom Holland Spidey outing, she might come back. But such a film is also yet to be confirmed. "Brand New Day" producer Amy Pascal has one rule for making another movie, which essentially amounts to focusing on one film at a time. Still, with "Brand New Day" becoming nothing short of a phenomenon, it seems almost certain Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios will want to get Holland back for another outing ASAP.
Indeed, "Brand New Day" has made $2.5 billion at the global box office, and the re-release will likely bring in a decent bit of extra profit. Hence, with "Born Again" ending after its next season, a "Brand New Day" sequel seems like the most likely venue for a Temple return. For now, though, we'll have to await further news.