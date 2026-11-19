"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" broke box office records, cementing Spidey as a reliable draw at a time when most other superhero movies aren't bringing in the crowds like the used to. Now, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have decided to re-release the movie for the holiday season, complete with previously unseen footage that will reintroduce a cut Daredevil crossover. We just got a sneak peek at that same crossover via a picture posted to Claire Temple actor Rosario Dawson's Instagram.

Temple originally appeared in Netflix's "Daredevil" series before becoming a mainstay in that small-screen universe. The nurse not only tended to Charlie Cox's Daredevil but also his fellow Defenders: Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, Mike Colter's Luke Cage, and Finn Jones' Iron Fist. (Temple didn't appear in Jon Bernthal's "The Punisher" series.) Alas, the Netflix series were all canceled by early 2019. Since then, Cox's Matt Murdock has returned in the Disney+ show "Daredevil: Born Again," in addition to making a brief cameo in 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Originally, "Brand New Day" also featured a crossover with the erstwhile Netflix "Daredevil" series. Sadly, a scene that featured Temple was removed from the final cut prior to its debut in July 2026. Now, however, that scene has been reinstated for the extended cut, awkwardly titled "Spider-Man: [Brand New] Brand New Day," which hits theaters on December 4, 2026.