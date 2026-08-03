Spider-Man: Brand New Day Almost Featured A Different Netflix Marvel Crossover

Spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" ahead.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is a triumph, a movie that puts Tom Holland's Peter Parker through the absolute wringer and gives him his biggest challenges yet. The story isolates Peter, which is notable since his take on Peter Parker has never fully been alone before. Since his very first appearance, he'd gotten help and support from his family, friends, and mentors. Now? Peter is so alone his only source of social interaction is a cop (played by Liza Colón-Zayas) who doesn't know anything about him (a cop Peter knows so little about he genuinely thinks her kid's name is Papi).

But while Peter may be by himself, Spider-Man is not. On the contrary, he has the support of several other heroes, and these cameos are arguably the biggest secret weapon of "Brand New Day." Whether it's Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Frank Castle/Punisher (Jon Bernthal), or Yelena Belova/Black Widow (Florence Pugh), these appearances all work surprisingly well. Together, they make the movie's setting feel like a living comic book world populated by different heroes whose adventures sometimes overlap for a bit. Most importantly, they add to Peter's story and reflect his arc by reminding us he's not the only one who has gone through similar things.

Spider-Man and Punisher, in particular, are a great duo, and "Brand New Day" cements the legacy of the incredible casting of the Netflix Marvel shows. That being said, we almost got a different Netflix Marvel crossover.

At a panel at GalaxyCon Raleigh (via ThePlaylist), Rosario Dawson revealed that she actually shot a scene for the film, "But I got cut out," she explained. Dawson, of course, played Claire Temple in the Netflix Marvel shows, and she would have fit perfectly in "Brand New Day."