Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Who Are The Hand, And Why Are They In The Movie?

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."

Ninjas? More like non-jas. By now, Tom Holland's Peter Parker has faced off against some of the biggest threats the galaxy has had to throw at him. Classic villains like Vulture and Mysterio? Piece of cake. The Mad Titan Thanos? Okay, that one was a little trickier, but our quippy wall-crawler managed to help get the job done in the end. Even a multiverse incursion featuring the biggest and baddest rogues from other "Spider-Man" movies proved to be no match. So, when the trailers for "Brand New Day" (which yours truly reviewed for /Film) first arrived and played up the idea of Spidey squaring off against what seemed like a boatload of problems (Michael Mando's Scorpion, Sadie Sink's mysterious character, and, you guessed it, the return of the ninja-assassin organization known as The Hand), it appeared as if Marvel's most popular superhero may have finally met his match.

Now that "Brand New Day" has roared into theaters, fans are seeing exactly how this sequel found time and space for each of these various threats ... though some inevitably came at the expense of others. While most will be focused on that reveal regarding a certain red-headed Marvel character, what about the other villain(s) dressed in red? The presence of The Hand earned plenty of headlines for the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies drawing tighter connections with Marvel's once-defunct Netflix universe, but who are they, what role do they play, and why are they even there in the first place?

The answers to those questions are fairly straightforward, but some may come away from "Brand New Day" with some hot takes about The Hand — and, specifically, how they're used in the story.