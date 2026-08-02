Why Jean DeWolff From Spider-Man: Brand New Day Looks So Familiar

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" changes everything for New York's favorite webslinger. It finds Tom Holland's Peter Parker at his most alone and miserable, having used magic to make the entire universe forget all about him after he almost destroyed the fabric of space-time. Reactions to "Brand New Day" are largely united in their praise for the new movie, highlighting the action and the heart in the story.

Even if the universe forgot about Peter Parker, Spider-Man is not entirely alone. Destin Daniel Cretton's film gives the superhero a whole lot of new allies and rivals — meaning a whole lot of Marvel-style cameos and surprise appearances. There are the big ones like Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, Jon Bernthal's Punisher, and Sadie Sink's surprise character. But there's also a plethora of side characters that populate the New York of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" played by established character actors and new fan-favorites like Keith David, Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III, Eman Esfandi, and more.

One face that might be very familiar when watching "Brand New Day" is that of the Jean DeWolff character. DeWolff is a detective and Spider-Man's main point of contact with law enforcement throughout the story, basically the Commissioner Gordon to his Batman.

Jean DeWolff looks familiar because she is played by Liza Colón-Zayas, who has been a staple of television for 30 years, appearing in "Law & Order," "House," "Dexter," and much more. She even appeared in a DC Comics title, playing Detective Jessica Perez in "Titans." Colón-Zayas is indubitably best known for playing Tina Marrero in FX and Hulu's "The Bear," one of the breakout characters on that excellent and chaotic show.