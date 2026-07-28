First Spider-Man: Brand New Day Reactions Have Critics United
It's time for another web-slinging adventure as Tom Holland's Peter Parker aka Spider-Man returns for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," which is bound to bring Marvel back to life at the box office. After headlining a trilogy helmed by Jon Watts, Holland is now being directed by Destin Daniel Cretton in a film that deals with the fallout of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which had a spell from Doctor Strange erasing Spider-Man's identity from everyone's minds — including Peter's best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) and his true love MJ (Zendaya).
"Brand New Day" has finally screened for critics and the reactions are thwiping online. And guess what? They're pretty darn positive. It looks like Cretton might have given Holland's Spidey his best adventure yet (although in my humble opinion, nothing is ever going to top Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 2").
Let's take a look at what folks are saying.
It sure sounds like people love Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Let's start with some local names, shall we? Our own Jeremy Mathai says "Folks, Marvel has made a Real Movie™ for the third time since 2018. Basically the PS5 games brought to life ... The best of the MCU Spidey films by a mile, and Tom Holland's best effort as Peter Parker." Another /Film writer, Bill Bria, adds that the film "isn't Earth-shatteringly revelatory" but that's "what makes it so special. It's a solid, engaging, heartfelt & sincere continuation of these characters."
Elsewhere on Twitter (or X, as the nerds call it), Adam Hlaváč writes "Destin Daniel Cretton and Tom Holland put their hearts and souls into this thing, and it pays off HUGE!" Mike Ryan states, "It's Tom Holland's best performance as Peter Parker and the best Spider-Man movie since Raimi's SPIDER-MAN 2." And Germain Lussier comments, "It can feel a little overwhelming but it all comes together so beautifully it works."
You want more Brand New Day reactions? You got 'em!
But wait, there's more! Anthony Gagliardi raves, "Destin Daniel Cretton crafts a bold and mature take on our favourite web-head. Tom Holland cements himself as the best Spider-Man to don the mask. Amazing action sequences. Sensational production design. The defining Spider-Man cinematic experience." On the other hand, Kaitlyn Booth is not quite as positive, commenting that the film "suffers from the same problem as many post-Endgame movies: it feels like a stepping stone rather than a cohesive standalone film,' adding: "Story/structure is messy, but it's pretty good."
Peter Howell says, "Marvel dials back the multiverse tedium for a grounded Spider-Man tale that's back to the grungy city roots of the comic book hero we knew and loved." Sammy J states that the film is "Bursting with sincerity and earnestness." And finally, Matt Nando Kelly proclaims that "Brand New Day" "is my new favorite Spider-Man movie. It is absolutely incredible. Looks gorgeous. Writing is sharp. Performances are excellent."
In short, it sounds like people are loving "Brand New Day." But as always, you should make up your own mind and see it for yourself. "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.