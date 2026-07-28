First Spider-Man: Brand New Day Reactions Have Critics United

It's time for another web-slinging adventure as Tom Holland's Peter Parker aka Spider-Man returns for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," which is bound to bring Marvel back to life at the box office. After headlining a trilogy helmed by Jon Watts, Holland is now being directed by Destin Daniel Cretton in a film that deals with the fallout of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which had a spell from Doctor Strange erasing Spider-Man's identity from everyone's minds — including Peter's best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) and his true love MJ (Zendaya).

"Brand New Day" has finally screened for critics and the reactions are thwiping online. And guess what? They're pretty darn positive. It looks like Cretton might have given Holland's Spidey his best adventure yet (although in my humble opinion, nothing is ever going to top Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 2").

Let's take a look at what folks are saying.