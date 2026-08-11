How Rosario Dawson Feels About Being Cut From Spider-Man: Brand New Day

This post contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is the triumph the Marvel Cinematic Universe needed. Not only has Tom Holland's latest Spidey outing broken box office records, audiences are absolutely delighted to have been gifted a Spider-Man film that actually focuses on the title character for a change. That's especially impressive given the fact the movie features several cameos from across the MCU. But "Brand New Day" almost featured an entirely different Marvel/Netflix crossover, as Rosario Dawson filmed a scene as Claire Temple, the kind-hearted nurse from the Marvel Netflix shows, that was ultimately cut. Now, the actor has spoken out about how she felt after learning her "Brand New Day" scene had been excised from the final film.

As reported by The Wrap, Dawson spoke at GalaxyCon Raleigh 2026 and revealed her "Brand New Day" scene had been scrapped, which reportedly elicited "disappointed groans" from the audience. They couldn't have been as disappointed as Dawson herself, though. The actor talked about how her uncle Gustavo "Gus" Vazquez was a comic book artist with whom she shared a love for Spider-Man. "I told my mom [about the scene being cut], and she was like, 'That sucks. Now I can't post the pictures,'" recalled Dawson. "And I was like, 'Right, mom, me being cut out of the movie that has like the largest viewership of a trailer ever, the issue is you can't post your BTS photos.'"

Indeed, the "Brand New Day" trailer made Hollywood history when it surpassed a billion watches. "When I tell you my [social media] post was already ready with my BTS," she continued, "with like my grandson wearing all his Spider-Man stuff because he loves Spider-Man — then I got the email done. So, yeah. I'm a reject of Spider-Man."