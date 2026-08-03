What Happened Between Spider-Man And The Punisher On Staten Island?

Mild spoilers follow.

Throughout "Spider-Man: Brand New," Tom Holland's hero and Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/The Punisher repeatedly refer to a mysterious event that took place on New York's Staten Island. Many fans will likely be wondering exactly happened between these two. Did we all will miss a previous Marvel Cinematic Universe installment that explains all? Well, it turns out nobody really knows the answer to this one, as the Staten Island incident was never actually depicted in any film or TV show and serves only as a running joke.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is Holland's best outing as Web-Head yet, finally putting the titular hero at the center of his own story after three movies where he often played second fiddle. One of the coolest tricks this movie pulls off is including multiple MCU cameos without detracting too much from the main plot. Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova/Black Widow, Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk, and Sadie Sink's Jean Grey all appear in "Brand New Day," with the latter setting up the MCU's X-Men saga. But Bernthal's Punisher is a real stand-out, providing an unlikely comic foil to Spidey throughout the movie.

From the very beginning, the pair refer to a prior event on Staten Island, where Spider-Men evidently feels as though he saved Punisher's life. The incident itself remains mysterious throughout, though it seems to have involved Spidey stepping in to rescue his buddy from a drug dealer in the NYC borough. Those wondering what they missed needn't fret. This is one MCU moment that was never actually depicted on-screen.